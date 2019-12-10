comscore Xiaomi Redmi K30, Redmi laptop set to launch today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details
News

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

News

Xiaomi's sub-brand will launch its Redmi K30 phone in China today. It is also expected to unveil a Redmi smart speaker and a Redmi laptop.

  • Updated: December 10, 2019 10:05 AM IST
redmi k30 main

Photo: Weibo

Xiaomi’s sub-brand is all set to launch its Redmi K30 smartphone in China today. Apart from the Redmi K30, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch a few more products. These include RedmiBook 13 laptop, Redmi smart speaker and Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi router. One of the biggest highlights of the new 5G Redmi phone will be its 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The Redmi K30 will be the first phone to offer Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 SoC. Read on to know more.

The Redmi K30 launch event will kick off in China at 2:00PM CST Asia, which is about 11:30AM IST in India. The launch event will be live-streamed (in Chinese) via Redmi’s Weibo account. The Redmi K30 is also soon expected to make its debut in the Indian market.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

Redmi K30: Specifications, features (expected)

As per previous leaks, the Redmi K30 will come in two different network variants. One will have a Snapdragon X52 5G modem while another cheaper version featuring 4G/LTE network support. The device will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to ship with Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

The Chinese teasers have confirmed that Xiaomi Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will also come with 30W fast charging and Xiaomi claims that it will charge from zero to 100 percent in just one hour. With the fast charging, Xiaomi is taking on Realme X2 Pro, which is among the fastest charging smartphone in the Indian market.

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Price in India, features compared

Also Read

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Price in India, features compared

The official poster shared by the company earlier reveals that Redmi K30 will offer a quad rear camera setup. It is said to feature a 64-megapixel main camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a depth sensor. With Redmi K30, Xiaomi is getting rid of the pop-up camera mechanism. The smartphone will instead come with a pill-shaped punch hole camera that will house two selfie cameras in the front. The Redmi K30 is likely to cost more than Redmi K20 in China.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 700 series SoC
OS
Display 6.66-inch FHD+ 120Hz display
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor
Front Camera
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 9:11 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2019 10:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details
News
Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details
How to get Rs 400 off on Realme Buds Air

Deals

How to get Rs 400 off on Realme Buds Air

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

News

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

News

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR

Telecom

Bharti Airtel rolls out WiFi Calling service in Delhi NCR

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications

News

Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications
Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

News

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details
Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked
Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT

News

Vivo V17 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT
Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone-Idea ने पेश किए अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग बेनिफिट के साथ 219 और 449 रुपये वाले प्लान

Realme 5s आज बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की फ्लैश सेल दोपहर 12 बजे, 750 रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Redmi 8 की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

Realme Buds Air वायरलेस ईयरबड्स 17 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications
News
Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 sale today: Price in India, sale details, specifications
Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details

News

Redmi K30, Redmi laptop launch today: Expected features, live stream details
Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

News

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020
Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime

News

Kolkata police plans to use camera with AI to detect crime
Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked