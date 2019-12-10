Xiaomi’s sub-brand is all set to launch its Redmi K30 smartphone in China today. Apart from the Redmi K30, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch a few more products. These include RedmiBook 13 laptop, Redmi smart speaker and Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi router. One of the biggest highlights of the new 5G Redmi phone will be its 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The Redmi K30 will be the first phone to offer Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 SoC. Read on to know more.

The Redmi K30 launch event will kick off in China at 2:00PM CST Asia, which is about 11:30AM IST in India. The launch event will be live-streamed (in Chinese) via Redmi’s Weibo account. The Redmi K30 is also soon expected to make its debut in the Indian market.

Redmi K30: Specifications, features (expected)

As per previous leaks, the Redmi K30 will come in two different network variants. One will have a Snapdragon X52 5G modem while another cheaper version featuring 4G/LTE network support. The device will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to ship with Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

The Chinese teasers have confirmed that Xiaomi Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will also come with 30W fast charging and Xiaomi claims that it will charge from zero to 100 percent in just one hour. With the fast charging, Xiaomi is taking on Realme X2 Pro, which is among the fastest charging smartphone in the Indian market.

The official poster shared by the company earlier reveals that Redmi K30 will offer a quad rear camera setup. It is said to feature a 64-megapixel main camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a depth sensor. With Redmi K30, Xiaomi is getting rid of the pop-up camera mechanism. The smartphone will instead come with a pill-shaped punch hole camera that will house two selfie cameras in the front. The Redmi K30 is likely to cost more than Redmi K20 in China.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 700 series SoC OS Display 6.66-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor Front Camera Battery 4,500mAh