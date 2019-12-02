Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off a new Redmi K30 series phone in China on December 10. Ahead of the launch, a lot has already been revealed about the Redmi K30 smartphone. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased a new color variant of the device via Weibo. The company is likely to offer its upcoming Redmi handset in Matte color finish.

The teaser suggests that it will offer finish similar to what we have seen on Realme’s recent X2 Pro Concrete Edition. Apart from the Redmi K30, Xiaomi is widely rumored to launch a few more devices at the event. As we previously reported, the company could unveil the Poco F2 phone. But, it is unclear how it will be different from the Redmi K30 series.

Xiaomi is also likely to launch a few Internet of Things (IoT) devices, as per a recent Weibo post. A recent report also claimed that Redmi will unveil a smart speaker and a router. Besides, the Redmi K30 will reportedly be priced at RMB 2,300 in China, which is around Rs 23,500 in India. Read on to know more about this device.

Redmi K30 specifications (leaked)

Besides, the Redmi K30 is rumored to pack a 6.6-inch LCD display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a full-screen design with dual punch-hole design, which is corroborated by a leaked hands-on photo. Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

It will also include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Security will be taken care of by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will also find the usual bevy of connectivity options like IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. On the software front, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 11.

For photography, the smartphone will likely equip a quad-camera setup at the back. This reportedly includes a 60-megapixel IMX686 primary sensor. Accompanying it will be an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle-lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, is likely to be a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera and a TOF sensor.

