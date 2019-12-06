Xiaomi is set to officially launch the Redmi K30 in China on December 10. Ahead of its launch next week, Xiaomi has been revealing some of the key features of the smartphone for a while. We already know that it will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC for the 5G variant has also been confirmed. Now, one more aspect of the smartphone has been confirmed.

Redmi K30 to come with 4G variant too

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing confirmed on his Weibo page that Redmi K30 will come in two different network variants. One will have a Snapdragon X52 5G modem while another cheaper version featuring 4G/LTE network support. In past reports, Weibing has revealed that the new flagship smartphone from Redmi will also come with NFC, a narrow chin at the bottom of the display while keeping a 3.5mm audio jack. He also revealed some details about the device stating that it will come with longer battery life, better camera and sport higher screen-to-body ratio.

Redmi K30 5G variant

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem at Snapdragon Summit. Xiaomi will announce the Redmi K30 5G as the first smartphone with the chip in China next week. The Snapdragon 765G will be a huge update over the Snapdragon 730 mobile platform seen on its predecessor. It not only brings 5G to the premium mid-range price segment but also offers performance improvements with Kryo 475 CPU and Adreno 620 GPU. However, there are still no reports on whether the 4G/LTE version of the Redmi K30 smartphone will equip the same processor or not.

Expected specifications and features

As per previous leaks, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500-mAh battery and also come with 30W fast-charging which Xiaomi claims can charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in just one hour.

With Redmi K30, Xiaomi is getting rid of pop-up camera altogether as the smartphone will instead come with a pill-shaped punch hole camera. It is said to feature a 64-megapixel main camera with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a depth sensor.