Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

Xiaomi launched another new smartphone under the Redmi K30 series along with the Mi 10 Ultra. The new Redmi K30 Ultra, sharing the same nomenclature as its Mi 10 series counterpart, will not succeed in the K30 Pro as the flagship Redmi device. Powered by a Mediatek chip instead of the Snapdragon 800 series, it will bring an affordable, yet flagship-grade 5G experience to people at a lower price. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra likely to get under screen camera

That being said, it shares a lot with the Redmi K30 Pro, especially when it comes to design, complete with the circular quad-camera module and pop-up front camera. However, there are some new elements in here as well, including the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Check out the complete spec-sheet of the new K30 Ultra below. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro to get new orange colour variant, could be Xiaomi’s anniversary special

Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED panel. The FHD+ panel is an uninterrupted panel with no notch or punch hole, providing a completely immersive display experience. The screen now also supports 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, maintaining a contrast level of 5,000,000:1. Xiaomi has also added a 360-degree ambient light sensor. There are multiple storage variants of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 8GB+512GB. Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro Standard edition gets a price cut

Under the hood, the Redmi K30 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The network optimization engine on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ supports continuous incoming calls. Under the 5G network, users needn’t worry about interruption of the network connection caused by incoming calls during games or video calls.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 64-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 119-degree FOV. there is also a 5-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Xiaomi has also added dual stereo speakers, a linear vibration motor, NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3-mic audio zoom feature.

Pricing

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi K30 Ultra starting at RMB 1,999 (about Rs 21,477). It will go on sale in China starting August 14. This makes the K30 Ultra an upper mid-range device. The aggressive pricing of the device will put it up against other 5G upper mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord, and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. Xiaomi has not spoken about the global availability of the phone as of now. However, if we observe recent patterns, the brand is likely to launch the new device as another Poco smartphone globally. This could likely be the awaited Poco F2.

