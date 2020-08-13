Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced two new flagship-grade phones for China. The Redmi K30 Ultra is the newest flagship killer while the Mi 10 Ultra is a true flagship with cutting-edge tech. While both these handsets are exciting in every way, Xiaomi has shared some sad news with the media. If you were waiting for either of these two phones in India or any other market, you have to look elsewhere. Xiaomi is not launching these phones outside China. Also Read - Redmi G gaming laptop officially confirmed to launch on August 14: Check details

Confirming to Android Authority and GSMArena, Xiaomi says it has no intentions to come up with these phones outside the Chinese market. No reasons have been given behind this decision as of now. Previous versions of both these phones are available outside China with different pricing strategies. The Redmi K30 Pro is already selling as the Poco F2 Pro in Europe while the Mi 10 is selling as its flagship in various markets. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

WATCH: Realme 6i Camera Review

The Ultra variants of both the K30 and Mi 10 bring some serious upgrades over the regular models. The K30 Ultra uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset whereas the Mi 10 Ultra gets some serious camera upgrades over the Mi 10. The latter also goes a step ahead in terms of display technology, battery charging speeds and some other key areas. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

One of the reasons we speculate for now selling these phones outside China could be due to the costs. The Mi 10 Ultra could easily surpass the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11 in international markets. Hence, it won’t make sense for Xiaomi to sell such an expensive phone given its brand appeal. The K30 Ultra with its Dimensity 1000+ chip could threaten the Redmi K30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro globally.

Redmi K30 Ultra specifications

The Redmi K30 Ultra is essentially a tweaked version of the Redmi K30 Pro. 90 per cent of the specifications are similar except for the chipset. The K30 Ultra ditches the Snapdragon 865 in favour of the Dimensity 1000+ chip. This is a 5G chipset from MediaTek that comes closer to the K30 Pro with its performance but is cheaper. For mobile gamers on a budget, the K30 Ultra could have been ideal.

There’s a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging system. At the front, you get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with no notch or cutout. You have a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. At the back, there’s the same 64-megapixel Sony sensor from the Pro. The Ultra gains a stereo speaker setup and a linear vibration motor over the Pro.

Story Timeline