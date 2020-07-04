comscore Redmi K30 Ultra with Dimensity 1000+ SoC could launch soon | BGR India
Redmi K30 Ultra with Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 120Hz OLED display could launch soon

The vast majority of 5G phones released by Xiaomi and Redmi so far run on Qualcomm chipsets. However, this could soon change with the launch of Redmi K30 Ultra.

  • Published: July 4, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Earlier this year in May, Mediatek launched its latest high-end mobile processor called the Dimensity 1000+ processor. Several weeks later, in June, it was leaked that Redmi would be developing a phone with the aforementioned chipset. Now, the name of this device could have already been accidentally revealed, and it would be called Redmi K30 Ultra. The device name was found by the XDA Member “kacskrz”. While exploring the code lines of the latest beta version of MIUI 12. Everything indicates that this phone could be the device with Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Also Read - Xiaomi could develop its own chipset in association with Mediatek

The vast majority of 5G phones released by Xiaomi and Redmi so far run on Qualcomm chipsets. The exception to this is the recently announced Redmi 10X and 10X Pro with the Dimensity 820 chipset. Now, the company could launch its first Mediatek hardware-powered flagship phone. Also Read - Redmi 9A could launch under Poco brand, new certification reveals

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ (Plus) SoC is part of a line that also features the Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1000L processors. Although the original Dimensity 1000 chipset caused a lot of public interest when it was announced. There has been no manufacturer to use it yet. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

However, it seems that the Dimensity 1000+ SoC will run with better luck than its original variant. A phone that incorporates it has already been presented: the iQOO Z1. Now Redmi will join the party with the newly discovered “Redmi K30 Ultra”. The Xiaomi sub-brand device has the code name “cezanne”.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available from June 30 with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available from June 30 with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

Redmi K30 Ultra expected features

The MIUI 12 code also reveals that this smartphone has a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor in the configuration will be of 64-megapixel. It also shows that it will have a pop-up front camera. Therefore, it is likely to be very similar in design to the Redmi K30 Pro or POCO F2 Pro.

Other features of this Redmi device with Dimensity 1000+ SoC are an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Sony IMX686 sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The size of its screen is unknown, but the “Ultra” name may be a clue that it will be large.

Story Timeline

