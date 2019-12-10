Xiaomi’s sub-brand has launched Redmi K20‘s successor in China, which is called Redmi K30. The new Redmi K series phone comes with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 765G processor, 64-megapixel camera with quad rear camera setup and more. Considering that Xiaomi launched Redmi K20 in India, the Chinese smartphone maker is likely to launch the Redmi K30 in India soon. Here is what has changed in the Redmi K30 from the Redmi K20.

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Price

The Redmi K30 comes with a starting price of 1,999 Yuan, which is around Rs 20,140 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will cost 2,299 Yuan (roughly Rs 23,160). The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 2599 Yuan (approx Rs 26,189).

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost 2,899 Yuan (approximately Rs 29,000). The 4G version of the Redmi K30 comes with a starting price of 1,599 Yuan, which about Rs 16,100 in India. Xiaomi is soon expected to launch the sequel to the Redmi K20 in India. The Redmi K30’s predecessor – Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi K20 is available for Rs 22,999.

Display, design

The Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a dual hole-punch design and curved edges. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The device comes with 3D four-curved glass as well. Both the front and back of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is made by AG matte flagship technology. Redmi will be selling this phone in four colors – blue, purple, red and white.

The K20 flaunts a slightly smaller 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience. One will not find any notch, punch hole or any other kind of distraction. The device comes in three different finishes including Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and the Flame Red. It offers a curved glass back design with a reflective texture. Xiaomi is calling this the “Aura Prime” design.

Processor, storage, RAM, security

The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K30 draws its power from Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765G SoC, which supports 5G.

There is also a 4G version of the new Redmi phone. This unit also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The Redmi K30 comes with a starting price of 1,999 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 20,140 in India. The latest Redmi device comes with 6GB RAM/8GB/12GB RAM options and 64GB/128GB/256GB models.

Redmi K30 vs Redmi K20: Software

The Redmi K30 ships with Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. Its predecessor was launched in India with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. In September this year, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will receive the Android 10 update in October. The company has already rolled out Android 10 for the Redmi K20 Pro, but it is yet to release the same for the standard version.

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi K20: Camera, battery

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi K30 features four cameras at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The primary sensor is assisted by a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel camera. The Redmi phone flaunts a dual selfie camera setup. Here, you get a 20-megapixel front-facing camera, which is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) features. Redmi has also added a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the front.

The Redmi K20 features a triple rear camera setup on the back, and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The device uses Sony IMX582 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Redmi K30 comes with a big 4,500mAh battery, while its predecessor packs a 4,000mAh battery. For charging, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the new Redmi phone supports 30W fast charger.

Features Xiaomi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price 21999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Snapdragon 765G SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 10 Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

