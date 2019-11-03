comscore Redmi K30 will be powered by a MediaTek SoC: Report
Redmi K30 will be powered by a MediaTek SoC, will support 5G: Report

The Redmi K30 will ditch the pop-up camera, and come with a punch-hole display instead.

  Published: November 3, 2019 3:22 PM IST
redmi k30 leak

Via - GSMArena

A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi’s Global General manager confirmed that the Redmi K30 is already in the works. A the presentation at a media-briefing also confirmed a punch-hole selfie camera. Now, latest reports indicate that the Xiaomi smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

Redmi K30 leak detailed

The fresh piece of information comes from China-based leaker and blogger, Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via PriceBaba). The reports hint that the Redmi K30 will come with next-gen 5G connectivity. Xiaomi recently partnered MediaTek for the Redmi Note 8 Pro which is powered by a Helio G90T gaming chipset. It is likely that Xiaomi will extend the partnership for an affordable 5G smartphone.

MediaTek already has a 5G chipset with 5G modem built-in. The chipset will start shipping to OEMs by the end of this quarter. This would mean that the Redmi K30 powered by MediaTek SoC will likely launch early next year.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G connectivity detailed

In the presentation, Weibing also revealed that the K30 will come with dual 5G support. It will offer both SA (Standalone mode) and NSA (non-standalone) networking. The NSA networking means it will rely on existing LTE infrastructure for tasks such as communication between servers and cell towers. It will not only allow for better connectivity, decrease costs of 5G deployment in new areas.

What to expect?

The Redmi K20 series come with a pop-up selfie camera. The successor, Redmi K30, will come with Samsung Galaxy S10+ like dual front selfie snappers. At the back, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, or even a quad-camera setup could be in tow.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 3, 2019 3:22 PM IST

