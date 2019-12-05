Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

Xiaomi is set to officially launch the Redmi K30 in China on December 10. The smartphone has already been confirmed to be the first with Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. Ahead of its launch next week, Xiaomi has been revealing some of the key features of the smartphone. We already know that it will feature a 6.67-inch display and a 64-megapixel main camera. Now, the company has revealed that Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery. In other words, the battery is getting a bump of 500mAh over 4,000mAh battery seen on its predecessor.

The Redmi K30 will also come with 30W fast charging and Xiaomi claims that it will charge from zero to 100 percent in just one hour. With the fast charging, Xiaomi is taking on Realme X2 Pro, which is among the fastest charging smartphone in the market. In the teaser on Weibo, Xiaomi has clarified that its 30W rapid charging will be different from other 30W fast charging solutions. It has also revealed that the battery will be equipped with an independent charge pump and offer charging conversion efficiency of up to 97 percent.

The smartphone will also come with support for Quick Charge and USB Power Delivery as well. Xiaomi has been teasing the smartphone for some time now. On Weibo, it recently shared a poster of the device showing the purple shade and quad rear camera setup. The back of the device has vertically stacked quad camera system and there is a circular design to give it a look of the circular camera mechanism. We also know that the Redmi K30 series will come with a display surrounded by slimmer bezels on three sides.

Xiaomi is also dropping the pop-up selfie camera mechanism seen on the Redmi K20 series. The Redmi K30 will instead come with a pill-shaped punch hole camera setup similar to one seen on the Galaxy S10+. The smartphone will offer a 120Hz display and support dual-mode 5G. According to Canalys, the Redmi K20 Pro was the best selling smartphone priced above $300 in the third quarter. With Redmi K30, Xiaomi is looking at delivering an even better smartphone with 5G support.