Redmi K30 5G launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more
Redmi K30 with 5G, Snapdragon 765 SoC, 64MP camera launched: Price, features and other details

The Redmi K30 has been launched in China. The new Redmi phone offers support for 5G and comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 rear sensor.

  • Published: December 10, 2019 12:44 PM IST
Photo: Weibo

The Redmi K30 smartphone has been launched in China. Xiaomi‘s sub-brand Redmi also launched three more products, including a Redmi AC2100 Router, a RedmiBook 13 laptop, and a Redmi smart speaker. The Redmi K30 is a successor to the Redmi K20 phone, which was launched in India in the month of July. The new Redmi phone offers support for 5G and comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 rear sensor. Read on to find out everything about the Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 features, specifications

The Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a dual hole-punch design and curved edges. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The new phone from Redmi also sports a frosted AG glass back. Both the front and back of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a 12-antenna design and includes dual-frequency GPS support. The Redmi K30 comes with a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging tech.

The Redmi phone draws its power from Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 SoC, which supports 5G. The company has already confirmed that it will also sell the 4G variant of the Redmi K30. The handset comes in 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage options. The smartphone ships with Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera, the Redmi K30 features four cameras at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The primary sensor is assisted by a macro lens, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth sensor. The Redmi phone flaunts a dual selfie camera setup. Here, you get a 20-megapixel front-facing camera, which is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) features. Redmi has also added a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the front. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi K30, RedmiBook 13, Redmi smart speaker, Router: Price

The Redmi K30 comes with a starting price of Yuan, which is approximately Rs in India. In China, the handset will be available for purchase in four colors. Xiaomi is likely to soon launch its Redmi K30 smartphone in India too. Its predecessor Redmi K20’s price in India starts from Rs 19,999.

Aside from the phone, Xiaomi at today’s event also unveiled the RedmiBook 13 laptop, which is priced at 4,199 Yuan, which is about Rs 42,300 in India. The Redmi smart speaker is priced at 79 Yuan, which is around Rs 790 in India. Lastly, the Redmi AC2100 router comes with a price label of 169 Yuan (approximately Rs 1,700).

Features Xiaomi K30
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 700 series SoC
OS Android 10
Display 6.66-inch FHD+ 120Hz display
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 60MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 12:44 PM IST

