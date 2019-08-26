comscore Redmi K30 with 5G support coming: Lu Weibing reveals
Redmi K30 with 5G support coming: Lu Weibing reveals

The Redmi K30 with 5G support will be a big upgrade compared to the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 5:03 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (12)

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. The highlight of both smartphones is the pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and more. And while it’s not even 2 months since the Redmi K20-series launch, talks of Redmi K30 have started already.

Redmi K30 detailed

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing confirmed (via GizmoChina) on his Weibo page that the company is working on K20 successor. Weibing further revealed that the smartphone will come with 5G support. There is no word on when the smartphone will be launched, but we may likely have to wait until next year. Meanwhile, leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted about a Redmi phone featuring Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and Snapdragon X50 5G modem. There are high chances it could be what might go under the hood on the Redmi K30.

redmi k30, redmi

Redmi K20 pricing

Prices for the Redmi K20 start at Rs 21,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 23,999, and comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Prices for the Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, start from Rs 27,999. This is for the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 30,999, and comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. 

Features, specifications

With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi is taking the Redmi-brand into the performance category. The Redmi K20 Pro, in particular, is its most powerful smartphone yet. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC in India. It also has a triple rear camera but the main camera uses Sony IMX582 sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
