Redmi K30i 5G launched: Price, full specifications, availability and more
Redmi K30i 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging: Price, full specifications

The Redmi K30i 5G price starts from RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,290 in India. Read on to find out everything about the new Redmi phone.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 8:52 AM IST
Redmi K30i

The Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G phone has been launched in China, and the smartphone’s dedicated page is already live on the official website. The latest Redmi phone comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48-megapixel camera, 4,500mAh battery with 30w fast charging. Xiaomi is yet to launch a Snapdragon 765G-powered phone in India. The Redmi K30i 5G price starts from RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,290 in India. Read on to find out everything about the new Redmi phone.

Redmi K30i 5G: Specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi K30i 5G features a design similar to the original Redmi K30 5G phone. As you can see, the device offers a pill-shaped cutout on the screen. The device comes with a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a dual hole-punch design and curved edges. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution.

The new phone from Redmi also sports a frosted AG glass back. Both the front and back of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a 12-antenna design and includes dual-frequency GPS support. The Redmi K30i comes with a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging tech. The Redmi phone draws its power from Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 SoC, which supports 5G. The handset comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 storage option. The smartphone ships with Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera, the Redmi K30i features four cameras at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture and 1.6micro large pixel size. The primary sensor is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera, a 5-megapixel super macro sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Redmi phone flaunts a dual selfie camera setup. Here, you get a 20-megapixel front-facing camera, which is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) features. Redmi has also added a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the front. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a USB Type-C port. It even supports 1217 ultra-linear speaker, smart PA loudspeaker, and Hi-Res audio support. One will also find a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi K30i: Price, colors and availability details

The newly launched Redmi K30i comes with a price label of RMB 1,999, which is roughly Rs 21,290 in India. But, the same Redmi phone is listed on JD.com for RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 20,210). The brand will be selling it in blue, red, purple, and white color options. The handset is available for pre-order via the Chinese retailer website. The sale will start from June 2.

