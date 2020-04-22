comscore Redmi K30i launch tipped, could be cheapest 5G phone for the company
Redmi K30i launch tipped, could be cheapest 5G phone for the company

Redmi K30i could reportedly be launched soon. It will be a ‘lite’ variant of Redmi K30 5G.

  Published: April 22, 2020 1:49 PM IST
Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch its cheapest 5G smartphone in the Redmi K30 lineup soon. According to a report, Redmi K30i could be ‘lite’ 5G model in the lineup, which will also be cheaper than the Redmi K30 5G. At present, the K30 5G is the cheapest 5G phone for Xiaomi. It retails at RMB 1,999 in China. But it is reported that the K30i will be even cheaper. It will come with a starting price tag of RMB 1,799. Also Read - Xiaomi clamshell foldable स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

The Xiaomi Redmi K30i is likely to launch by this month end (end of April), as reported by ITHome via the tipster Xiaomishka. While it is said to be the ‘lite’ model, but the only difference between the two is said to be of primary camera. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G sports a 64MP main camera, but as per report, the Redmi K30i will feature a 48MP sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 will bring Dark Mode 2.0 with key changes: Here's everything you need to know

To remind you, Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 lineup is already pretty big in China. It consists of the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom. Now with Redmi K30i, the lineup will consist of five smartphones in different price segments. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Pad 5G appears; may launch on April 27 with Snapdragon 765G

Recently, rumor mill suggested that Xiaomi will bring Redmi K30 Pro to India as a rebranded version of Poco F1 successor. The leaks were pretty solid, but Poco denied it last month. For some context, the company rebranded and launched the Redmi K30 as the POCO X2 a few months back. While sharing information about Poco’s future products, the company’s India General Manager C Manmohan revealed that Poco F2 will be a different smartphone than the Redmi K30 Pro.

