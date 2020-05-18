Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

Xiaomi will be soon launching a bunch of new products in home-country China. These new products include the Redmi K30i smartphone, an OLED TV, and the first-ever Redmi-branded soundbar. Moreover, there is even a RedmiBook laptop on the list. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 India launch tipped for June: Specifications, expected price

The information comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91Mobiles. The tip-offs also reveal some key specifications of the upcoming Redmi K30i smartphone along with various color variants. These products are expected to be launched soon enough, but not in this month since Xiaomi has no event coming up in May 2020. However, the report does suggest that Lu Weibing, Redmi General Manager has a ‘surprise’ for fans this month. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro 5G phones spotted on Geekbench, could feature Dimensity 820 chipset

Redmi K30i: Expected specifications

The Redmi K30i phone is expected to be a toned-down version of the mid-range Redmi K30. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. Hence, the Redmi K30i will have 5G support. The phone is also expected to feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will have two color variants, which are purple and white. The other specifications of the phone are expected to be the same as the Redmi K30. The phone is expected to be priced at RMB 1,799 (about Rs 19,500). Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype reveals a transparent back, instead of a graphic one

Mi TV with OLED Panel

The report states that Xiaomi is also looking forward to launching a few variants of the Mi TV series. The new smart TV will feature a 65-inch panel. Apart from this, the brand will also likely be launching a 43-inch Mi TV and a MI TV Pro. This would be the first 32-inch TV in the Pro lineup.

RedmiBook 14, other products

Xiaomi is expected to launch RedmiBook Laptops as well. The RedmiBook 14 (2nd Gen) will come with AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 series processors. The new laptop will be available with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Users will also be able to buy the new RedmiBook is two colors – Silver and Space Grey. Three upcoming RedmiBook laptop models were also recently spotted on a Chinese e-tail website named JD.com. These are the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16, We might see all the three models launch together.

Lastly, there is a new Redmi TV soundbar in the pipeline along with a Mi XiaoAI Speaker Art. The Redmi TV soundbar has already been featured in previous leaks. Unlike the Mi Soundbar, it will be launched under the Redmi branding. A Bluetooth SIG listing did confirm that the device will feature Bluetooth 5.0. The other new Mi XiaoAI Speaker Art will be a smart speaker that features the XiaoAI voice assistant.