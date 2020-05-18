comscore Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K30i specifications leaked, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV with OLED panel to launch soon
News

Redmi K30i specifications leaked, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV with OLED panel to launch soon

News

The Redmi K30i and other products are expected to be launched soon enough, but not in this month since the brand has no event coming up in May 2020.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 8:51 AM IST
redmi k30 main

Photo: Weibo

Xiaomi will be soon launching a bunch of new products in home-country China. These new products include the Redmi K30i smartphone, an OLED TV, and the first-ever Redmi-branded soundbar. Moreover, there is even a RedmiBook laptop on the list. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 India launch tipped for June: Specifications, expected price

The information comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91Mobiles. The tip-offs also reveal some key specifications of the upcoming Redmi K30i smartphone along with various color variants. These products are expected to be launched soon enough, but not in this month since Xiaomi has no event coming up in May 2020. However, the report does suggest that Lu Weibing, Redmi General Manager has a ‘surprise’ for fans this month. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro 5G phones spotted on Geekbench, could feature Dimensity 820 chipset

Watch: Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

Redmi K30i: Expected specifications

The Redmi K30i phone is expected to be a toned-down version of the mid-range Redmi K30. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. Hence, the Redmi K30i will have 5G support. The phone is also expected to feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will have two color variants, which are purple and white. The other specifications of the phone are expected to be the same as the Redmi K30. The phone is expected to be priced at RMB 1,799 (about Rs 19,500). Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype reveals a transparent back, instead of a graphic one

Mi TV with OLED Panel

The report states that Xiaomi is also looking forward to launching a few variants of the Mi TV series. The new smart TV will feature a 65-inch panel. Apart from this, the brand will also likely be launching a 43-inch Mi TV and a MI TV Pro. This would be the first 32-inch TV in the Pro lineup.

RedmiBook 14, other products

Xiaomi is expected to launch RedmiBook Laptops as well. The RedmiBook 14 (2nd Gen) will come with AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 series processors. The new laptop will be available with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Users will also be able to buy the new RedmiBook is two colors – Silver and Space Grey. Three upcoming RedmiBook laptop models were also recently spotted on a Chinese e-tail website named JD.com. These are the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16, We might see all the three models launch together.

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro 5G phones spotted on Geekbench, could feature Dimensity 820 chipset

Also Read

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro 5G phones spotted on Geekbench, could feature Dimensity 820 chipset

Lastly, there is a new Redmi TV soundbar in the pipeline along with a Mi XiaoAI Speaker Art. The Redmi TV soundbar has already been featured in previous leaks. Unlike the Mi Soundbar, it will be launched under the Redmi branding. A Bluetooth SIG listing did confirm that the device will feature Bluetooth 5.0. The other new Mi XiaoAI Speaker Art will be a smart speaker that features the XiaoAI voice assistant.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 8:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Amazfit Ares new features revealed in teasers
Wearables
Amazfit Ares new features revealed in teasers
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

News

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

News

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

Epic Games confirms Unreal Engine 5 compatibility with Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Epic Games confirms Unreal Engine 5 compatibility with Nintendo Switch

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

News

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon
Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today
Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 India launch tipped for June

Laptops

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 India launch tipped for June
Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order bundle offer ends in 24 hours

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-order bundle offer ends in 24 hours

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime पर Paatal Lok रिलीज, Lockdown 4.0 के दौरान फ्री में मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें

शाओमी के इस दमदार फोन की जानकारी आई सामने, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Realme Narzo 10 कुल 5 कैमरों के साथ आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें फीचर्स

Jio प्लेटफॉर्मस में 6,598 करोड़ रुपये निवेश करेगी जनरल अटलांटिक

शाओमी के अपकमिंग Redmi 10X स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now
News
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode coming soon: How to enable now
Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon

News

Redmi K30i specs leaked, RedmiBook 14, to launch soon
Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today

News

Realme Narzo 10 with Helio G80 goes on first sale today
Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic

News

Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic
Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi has plans to produce more IoT devices in India: All you need to know