Redmi K30S could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi recently expanded its range of Mi 10 Series smartphones by launching the Mi 10T lineup in India, which came with the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T models. Now, it looks like Xiaomi is preparing to bring its new smartphone to its hometown, China. This news was revealed after China Mobile posted a new phone on Weibo that looked similar to the Mi 10T.

However, instead of the Xiaomi Mi 10T, the post reveals that the phone is named Redmi K30S. This has further strengthened the rumors that the Mi 10T will arrive as a new Redmi device, which according to some reports, is called the Redmi K30S. Until now, Redmi, the Xiaomi sub-brand, has not officially confirmed this new smartphone, so we don't know when the Redmi K30S will be launched.

But, since China Mobile has teased it, the possibility of the Redmi K30S launch is imminent. Maybe the phone will arrive at the end of October or early November. The presence of the Redmi K30S will expand Redmi's K30 range with more variants. Previously they had launched the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. There is also the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition and Redmi K30i.

Xiaomi K30S expected specifications

Since it is said to be a smartphone that changes name, it is possible that the specifications offered by the Redmi K30S are not much different from those of the Xiaomi Mi 10T. As a reference, the Xiaomi Mi 10T shares some specifications with the Pro variant. It comes with a 6.67-inch LCD panel that offers Full HD Plus resolution and supports an adjustable 144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Mi 10T packs a punch-hole design with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, the Mi 10T Pro boasts a 108-megapixel primary camera. The regular version uses a 64-megapixel main camera. While the remaining two cameras are a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

The Mi 10T is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the smartphone runs on the MIUI 12 interface based on Android 10. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.