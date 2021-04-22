comscore Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition chipset revealed on social media
News

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition chipset revealed, to rely on rocket-tech-based cooling system

Gaming

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will rely on the Dimensity 1200 chip and will use an advanced cooling system. Here are all details.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version

Redmi is stepping onto the gaming smartphone space with the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in the Chinese market. The teasers have revealed an Asus ROG Phone-inspired dedicated gaming hardware design on the phone. While the launch is still some time away, Redmi has gone ahead to reveal the choice of chipset and the new cooling system. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series flash sale again in India today: Where to buy, check discount offers

Several teasers on the Chinese social media platform have confirmed that the Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition will rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. At the same time, Redmi will use an advanced cooling system featuring low-dielectric and high-thermal conductivity materials. The phone will also feature TUV Rheinland certification. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launching in India this week: Expected Indian price, features and more

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition specs teased

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip is among the most powerful chips that MediaTek sells to smartphone manufacturers. In terms of synthetic benchmarks, the Dimensity 1200 compares with last year’s Snapdragon 865 chip. Hence, the performance won’t be as class-leading as Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones. However, it should offer enough performance for most Android games. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Redmi K40 Pro Plus Price, Poco X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

The phone is likely to be based Redmi K40

The Dimensity 1200 supports 5G connectivity and unlike the Snapdragon 865, it can support two 5G SIM Cards simultaneously. Leaks have also confirmed the OnePlus Nord 2 relying on the Dimensity 1200 chip later this year. Another teaser from Xiaomi reveals the AnTuTu score, which at 724,495, is among the most powerful smartphones on sale today.

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will mark Redmi ingress into the gaming smartphone space at a time when more users are getting on board with the concept of mobile gaming. Unlike the Asus ROG Phone 5 that is more expensive, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition could come at a more accessible price due to its reliance on the MediaTek chip.

A previous teaser confirmed pop-out shoulder triggers on the phone’s frame. Users will need to push out a slider in order to pop-out the shoulder buttons while gaming. The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will also have LED game lights around the cameras.

Given that phone is based on the Redmi K40 platform, it is likely to feature the same 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is also expected to carry over the cameras from the vanilla Redmi K40 and the 4520 battery with 33W fast wired charging.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Best Sellers