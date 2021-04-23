Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition full teaser reveals design

Redmi will mark its entry into the gaming phone space with the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition later this month. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased a few design elements and some of its specifications. In what seems like a series of more teasers to come, Redmi has now revealed teasers on the Chinese social media showing the phone’s design from the rear. Also Read - Mi MIX Fold, Xiaomi's first foldable phone to arrive in India soon

At first glance, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition appears familiar to the vanilla Redmi K40 series, especially with its swollen camera housing. However, the phone takes design cues from the likes of Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Nubia Red Magic series. It is more evident with the aggressive lines and texts all across the rear.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition design teased

The phone appears to make use of copious amounts of lines to highlight its gaming intentions. As if that wasn't enough, Redmi has pasted "fighting" at the centre of the rear panel. The camera is surrounded by LED light arcs that could possibly light up while playing games. It appears that Redmi isn't giving RGB lighting on the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

The teasers also re-confirm the presence of pop-out shoulder buttons on the frame. Sadly, we don’t get a look at the display or other angles of the phone. Redmi has so far confirmed two colour variants of this phone – black and white.

A previous teaser from Redmi revealed the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip as the choice for powering this Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The Dimensity 1200 rubs shoulders with the Snapdragon 865 chip and hence, should deliver high on performance. The chip is 5G compatible and can support two 5G SIM cards simultaneously.

The choice of the MediaTek chip could help Redmi keep the prices within the accessible range, unlike the Asus ROG Phone 5. Since it is based on the Redmi K40, you can expect it to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone could also feature the same battery capacity as the vanilla model and could come with a 33W fast charging solution.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is launching the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India as renamed versions of the Redmi K40 series. The Mi 11 Ultra will also launch alongside these models.