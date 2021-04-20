Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

A Redmi gaming smartphone has been long in discussions by tipsters and before another one came out, Redmi officially teased this phone on the Chinese social media. The teaser confirms that this gaming phone will belong to the Redmi K40 family and will feature certain differences in terms of hardware. By direct Chinese translation, it seems to be called the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak, to be more affordable than OnePlus 9R

The teaser poster shows a design familiar to the vanilla Redmi K40, complete with the circular camera housing holding two large lens designs. There’s also a unique gaming-centric pattern on the rear and some inscriptions suggesting the hardcore gaming intentions of this phone. Additionally, there’s some dedicated gaming hardware similar to the Asus ROG Phone series. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version specs listed

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version, as named by the poster, flaunts dedicated gaming hardware similar to the other gaming phones. There’s a physical shoulder button that pops out upon toggling a slider. This slider seems to be there for enabling the game mode; something we have already seen on Nubia Red Magic gaming phones earlier. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X series roundup: Indian variants, prices, specifications and more

The teaser also flaunts the gaming LED lights on this Redmi K40 variant. Instead of holding the LED lighting across the rear panel, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version comes with LED ring lights around the cameras. Based on the teaser, these lights activate when one switches on the gaming mode by toggling the slider.

Sadly, no other aspects of the phone are revealed in the teaser but this is enough to give us an insight into Redmi’s serious intentions of doing a proper gaming smartphone. Xiaomi has so far stuck to designing conventional premium phones with high-end specifications; the latest examples being the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 series.

The company has never done a dedicated gaming smartphone and hence, it is surprising to see Redmi going hardcore with the phone’s design. There are chances that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version could rely on the Snapdragon 888 chip and use a large vapour chamber-based cooling solution.

Xiaomi could also reserve the 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display from the vanilla Redmi K40 and may even retain the same 48-megapixel triple camera system. Given that it carries the Redmi brand, Xiaomi could undercut the Asus ROG Phone 5 with an accessible starting price. Leaks also suggest that this phone is expected to launch in global markets under the Poco brand.