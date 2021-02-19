comscore Redmi K40, K40 Pro camera teased by Xiaomi: Check out specs, price details here
Xiaomi has teased the Redmi K40 series on Weibo ahead of February 25 launch. Here are the official camera details of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro.

Redmi-K40-Camera

Image: Weibo

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will launch on February 25. The smartphone series will launch in China for the time being. Under this series, the smartphone manufacturer will launch two new devices including the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro. We still don’t know whether these phones will make their way to the Indian market or not. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 features officially teased ahead of March 4 launch

Ahead of the launch, fresh details about the Redmi K40 smartphone series have been confirmed by the company. Let’s take a quick look at everything that has been confirmed about the upcoming Redmi phones so far. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series global launch on March 4: All you need to know

Redmi K40 series new details revealed

Earlier today, the company took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to reveal some more camera details of the Redmi K40 series. Redmi via its official Weibo handle revealed that the upcoming Redmi K40 will come with a rectangular camera module. In the teaser, the camera sensor includes two large sensors and one single in between. Another LED flash can be seen next to the triple camera module. The company didn’t reveal the camera specifications till now. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy F62 launched, Moto E7 Power launch date, Realme Narzo 30 teased

The Redmi K20 recently appeared on TENAA with some of the key details. The listing revealed that the Redmi K40 will include a flat display with a single front shooter embedded inside of the screen at the top.

What we know about Redmi K40 so far

The TENAA listing revealed some more information. As per the listing, the Redmi K40 will come packed with a 6.67-inch display and will be equipped with Samsung E4 AMOLED displays that support Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The listing also revealed that both the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro will come packed with a 4420mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The two smartphones are said to differ in terms of processor. As far as the rumours are concerned the Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by either Snapdragon 700 series or MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset while the K40 Pro will come packed with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

As far as the rumours and leaks are concerned, the Redmi K40 series is expected to launch at a price starting at RMB 2,999, which roughly translates to Rs 33,600.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2021 5:18 PM IST

