The company is expected to launch the Redmi K40 Pro along with the Redmi K40 at the launch later this month. (Image: Gizmochina)

Redmi just yesterday confirmed the launch date for its latest Redmi K40 series. While we are inching closer to the launch event, rumor mill is churning details ahead of the smartphones’ official debut. While Redmi confirmed one of the Redmi K40 models to equip Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 processor, latest report now give insight on other relevant aspects of the devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March, confirms company

Here are the design and specification details of the upcoming Redmi K40 series- Also Read - Valentine's Day 2021: Best gifts under Rs 2,000

Redmi K40 design, specifications (expected)- Also Read - Today's Tech News: Twitter Spaces testing, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch, and more

The vanilla Redmi K40 might feature an elongated body with protruded camera module at the back. As per the leaked images shared on TENAA listing, the device (model number M2012K11AC) could be seen featuring curved edges and a flat display. The volume rockers and power button are placed on the right edge. At the back, you will find the rear camera module with LED flash at the top with Redmi branding at the bottom left-corner. The device is speculated to feature a centered punch-hole front camera.

As far as specifications are concerned, leaked screenshots of the About Phone page shared (via GSMArena) on Weibo suggest that the Redmi K40 may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset. The phone will feature a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 1440p+ resolution. It will likely have 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of optics, Redmi K40 may get triple camera array at the back. As per the screenshot, the phone will carry a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It isn’t clear as to which sensor would be a telephoto lens. Up front, it will have an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The Redmi K40 will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Redmi K40 Pro design, specifications (expected)

The Redmi K40 Pro might likely have similar dimensions like the regular variant. However, the Pro model will offer quad-camera setup instead of triple cameras seen on the Redmi K40. The device could be seen featuring a protruded camera module on the rear side. The power button and volume keys are placed on the right, while SIM tray sits on the left.

In terms of hardware, Redmi K40 Pro will equip Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. Leaked screenshots reveal the phone featuring similar display dimensions and resolution as the base model. The Pro version will get 12GB of RAM and a bigger 5000mAh battery backup. As for the camera, the phone may get quad-rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel ‘quaternary’ sensor. Up front, it will have a 30-megapixel sensor embedded in the small-cutout. Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has earlier touted the Redmi K40 series’ punch-hole cutout to be the world’s smallest.

As for the colour variant, leaked images on TENNA listing suggest that the Redmi K40 could be offered in pale blue colour option, while the K40 Pro might come in black/gray variant.