Xiaomi is developing the Redmi K40 series, the company has already confirmed. Last week, The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will launch in the month of February this year. The company also shared some of the key details of the upcoming K series smartphone. The launch date still remains a mystery.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 specifications

Last week Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas took to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo to reveal details of Redmi K40 series. Thomas revealed some of the key specifications of the K40 lineup as well as the pricing.

Thomas hinted that the K40 series will be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor, which is Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset. He also hinted that there will be two Snapdragon 888 powered K40 series smartphones.

The first smartphone launched with the Snapdragon 888 processor is the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer launched the Galaxy S21 series of smartphone including the base Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

For now, there are no details on how many the K40 models will be launched. Last year, the company launched multiple K30 series smartphones including the Redmi K30 5G, the K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom edition. While the Redmi K30 5G and K30 Pro sported similar specifications the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom model offered better camera specifications.

Rumours suggest that there could be a Redmi K40 model with a new MediaTek chipset or the new Snapdragon 700 series chipset by Qualcomm.

Some reports also suggest that the Redmi K40 series will come packed with a flat display and battery bigger than 4,000mAh. Some reports also suggest that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will include a punch-hole display with a high refresh rate.

Redmi K40 pricing

Well, this comes directly from the company itself. Redmi has confirmed that the K40 series pricing will start at 2,999 Yuan, which roughly translates to around Rs 34,000.

We currently don’t have any information on the India launch details of the Redmi K40 series.