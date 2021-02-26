Redmi K40 series, the latest smartphone lineup from the Chinese OEM made official appearance on Thursday. While Xiaomi’s sub-brand just took the wraps off its new Redmi series, the latest report on the line claim that Redmi K40 will launch globally as a Poco phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series officially launched: Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Poco announced as an independent brand back in January 2020, however, Poco brought only a few self-manufactured devices on the table yet. This time around Poco is likely planning a similar move with the new Redmi K40 series. Also Read - Redmi K40 with dual stereo speakers to launch on February 25

According to XDA Developers, the vanilla version of the new Redmi series, Redmi K40 could land as globally as part of the Poco brand soon. The ‘evidence’ suggesting a Poco-branded Redmi phone comes via IMDA, the Singapore device certification organization. The listing shows a Poco branded device with specifications similar to the new Redmi K40. The device has a model number (M2012K11AG) which is identical to the Redmi phone except for the C is replaced with G. Also Read - Redmi K40 Ultra with new Mediatek Dimensity SoC to launch soon

Reports speculate that the rumoured Poco-brand Redmi phone might debut globally as Poco F3 or Poco F3 Pro. If the report turns out to be true, it wouldn’t be a surprise given Poco brought many a rebranded Redmi smartphone, for instance, Poco M2 Pro (rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro), or Poco X2 (rebranded Redmi K30).

That said, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in China yesterday. The high-end version among the three features a huge 108-megapixel sensor.

Redmi K40 series: Specifications, price

The standard Redmi K40 smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a 2.76mm hole-punch cutout which is boasted to be the smallest in the world. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with 12GB RAM. In terms of camera, Redmi K40 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The hole punch accommodates a 20-megapixel camera sensor. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging and comes with 5G support.

Redmi K40 Pro offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and 5G support.

Redmi K40 Pro+ shares similar internals to the Redmi K40 Pro, however, the phone offers a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor and 12GB of RAM. Other specs remain the same as the Pro variant. All three devices ship with MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS.

As for the pricing, the Redmi K40 price starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,500). Meanwhile, the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ carry a price tag of CNY 2,799 (approx Rs. 31,500) and CNY 3,699 (around Rs 41,600) for the base models.