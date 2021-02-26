comscore Poco likely rebranding Redmi K40 as global Poco F3
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone
News

Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone

Mobiles

As per an IMDA listing, Poco might likely bring rebranded Redmi K40 as a global Poco phone soon, the new Redmi K40 features quad camera, Snapdragon 870 SoC

poco-x3 pro

Representative Image

Redmi K40 series, the latest smartphone lineup from the Chinese OEM made official appearance on Thursday. While Xiaomi’s sub-brand just took the wraps off its new Redmi series, the latest report on the line claim that Redmi K40 will launch globally as a Poco phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series officially launched: Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Poco announced as an independent brand back in January 2020, however, Poco brought only a few self-manufactured devices on the table yet. This time around Poco is likely planning a similar move with the new Redmi K40 series. Also Read - Redmi K40 with dual stereo speakers to launch on February 25

According to XDA Developers, the vanilla version of the new Redmi series, Redmi K40 could land as globally as part of the Poco brand soon. The ‘evidence’ suggesting a Poco-branded Redmi phone comes via IMDA, the Singapore device certification organization. The listing shows a Poco branded device with specifications similar to the new Redmi K40. The device has a model number (M2012K11AG) which is identical to the Redmi phone except for the C is replaced with G. Also Read - Redmi K40 Ultra with new Mediatek Dimensity SoC to launch soon

Image Source: GsmArena

Reports speculate that the rumoured Poco-brand Redmi phone might debut globally as Poco F3 or Poco F3 Pro. If the report turns out to be true, it wouldn’t be a surprise given Poco brought many a rebranded Redmi smartphone, for instance, Poco M2 Pro (rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro), or Poco X2 (rebranded Redmi K30).

That said, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in China yesterday. The high-end version among the three features a huge 108-megapixel sensor.

Redmi K40 series: Specifications, price

The standard Redmi K40 smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a 2.76mm hole-punch cutout which is boasted to be the smallest in the world. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with 12GB RAM. In terms of camera, Redmi K40 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The hole punch accommodates a 20-megapixel camera sensor. It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging and comes with 5G support.

Redmi k40

Redmi K40 Pro offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and 5G support.

Redmi K40 Pro+ shares similar internals to the Redmi K40 Pro, however, the phone offers a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor and 12GB of RAM. Other specs remain the same as the Pro variant. All three devices ship with MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS.

As for the pricing, the Redmi K40 price starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,500). Meanwhile, the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ carry a price tag of CNY 2,799 (approx Rs. 31,500) and CNY 3,699 (around Rs 41,600) for the base models.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2021 10:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony Play At Home 2021: Free copy of Ratchet & Clank PS4 and more
Gaming
Sony Play At Home 2021: Free copy of Ratchet & Clank PS4 and more
Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone

News

Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone

Xbox Series S pre-orders start on Amazon, Flipkart in India

Gaming

Xbox Series S pre-orders start on Amazon, Flipkart in India

OnePlus 9E or 9R: Which will launch in March alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?

News

OnePlus 9E or 9R: Which will launch in March alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?

PUBG: New State, a futuristic game make sits entry: Here's all you need to know

Gaming

PUBG: New State, a futuristic game make sits entry: Here's all you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Realme confirms 108MP camera event for March 2 ahead of Realme 8 series launch

Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone

OnePlus 9E or 9R: Which will launch in March alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?

PUBG: New State, a futuristic game make sits entry: Here's all you need to know

Oppo Reno 5 K with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched

LiDAR on iPhones, iPads: Is it beneficial, will it come to Android devices?

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first impressions: Decent performer, good battery backup

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Asus ROG 5, OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 13: Top 5 upcoming gaming phones

OnePlus Nord sees limited availability: Will OnePlus 9E replace it in 2021?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone

News

Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone
Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro introduced: See price, features and more
Xiaomi set to launch the Redmi K40 series today: Here's what we know so far

News

Xiaomi set to launch the Redmi K40 series today: Here's what we know so far
Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed

News

Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed
Redmi K40 new details leak: Chipset details, Damascus knife edition, etc

Mobiles

Redmi K40 new details leak: Chipset details, Damascus knife edition, etc

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9 सीरीज का सबसे सस्ता फोन होगा OnePlus 9R, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

Moto E7 Power की पहली सेल आज, ऑफर में खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी वाला यह सस्ता फोन

PUBG: New State में होगी 2051 की 'जंग', जानिए कैसे PUBG Mobile से है अलग

Realme ला रहा है 108MP कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, माधव सेठ ने किया टीज

Apple iPhone 11 का जलवा, बना सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price
Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Features

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review
How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

Features

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

News

Realme confirms 108MP camera event for March 2 ahead of Realme 8 series launch
News
Realme confirms 108MP camera event for March 2 ahead of Realme 8 series launch
Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone

News

Redmi K40 likely to make global debut as a Poco phone
OnePlus 9E or 9R: Which will launch in March alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?

News

OnePlus 9E or 9R: Which will launch in March alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?
PUBG: New State, a futuristic game make sits entry: Here's all you need to know

Gaming

PUBG: New State, a futuristic game make sits entry: Here's all you need to know
Oppo Reno 5 K with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched

News

Oppo Reno 5 K with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras launched

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers