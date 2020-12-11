Redmi K40 could launch this month, K40 Pro for early 2021

Exactly a year ago, Xiaomi was teasing the Redmi K30 series in China as its first 5G series of smartphones. The Redmi K30 5G was the first device to use the Snapdragon 765G chip while a Redmi K30 Pro later used the Snapdragon 865 chip for delivering a flagship experience. This year, the leaks are pointing out to a Redmi K40 launching this very month whereas the Redmi K40 Pro coming out early next year. Also Read - Redmi K40 series with OLED screen and high refresh rate could be in the works

Based on a report from MyDrivers, it is said that Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi K40 for an announcement this month. This Redmi K40 will debut an unannounced Snapdragon 700 series chip, the latter we believe would be announced soon. There are chances of this chip being the successor to the aging Snapdragon 765G chip, probably bringing improved raw performance and better 5G connectivity. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 likely gets MIIT certification; confirms 5G connectivity and more

Redmi K40 series almost on the horizon

Details on the Redmi K40 are sparse, or to better describe, unavailable, at the moment. We don’t know what the device would look like and what upgrades will it offer over the pretty impressive Redmi K30 itself. We saw the slightly watered-down Redmi K30 4G in India earlier this year as the Poco X2, a phone we still think offers the best value in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

However, there’s a Redmi K40 Pro that’s in the pipeline as well. Earlier, the company’s executives said that the Redmi K40 Pro will be the first phone to use the Snapdragon 888 chip. The leak says that this handset will eventually come out in early 2021. There’s no exact launch date but we expect Xiaomi to launch the phone one Samsung announces its Galaxy S21 series of phones.

Again, there’ no information on what the Redmi K40 Pro could bring to the table. There are rumors floating around, suggesting Redmi will eventually drop the pop-up camera system from the K series and will adapt the punch-hole cutout layout for holding its front camera. This is said to reduce the weight of the device and improve the water-resistance.

The Redmi K40 Pro is also said to come with an OLED display and have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The vanilla version, i.e. the Redmi K40 could use the same 144Hz refresh rate display from the current-gen Mi 10T flagship. Redmi could offer massive battery capacities as well as, at least nothing under 5000mAh capacities. There’s also a high chance we could see this one making it to India as the Poco X4 (maybe?).