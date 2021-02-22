Redmi K40 design teased officially with a new gradient pattern

Later this week, Redmi will unveil the Redmi K40 series as part of its high-end smartphone lineup. In the last few weeks, so much about these phones has leaked that there’s barely any need to wait for the launch event. Xiaomi too is doing its part and is now busy sharing posters ahead of the reveal. The recent one shows the entire back of the phone, that too in a new shade of black. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series camera details officially confirmed ahead of February 25 launch

The poster is showing one of the two Redmi K40 series devices. Redmi has borrowed truckloads of inspiration from the Mi 11 flagship, as is evident from the camera hump as well as the overall shape. There is a triple camera setup here but no mention of a 108-megapixel camera system, thereby dismissing all rumours of Redmi getting the top Xiaomi hardware. Also Read - 2021 Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with Snapdragon 870 leaks, Redmi K40 gets Indian BIS certified

Redmi K40 design teased in a new poster

Apart from the Mi 11-inspired design, Redmi has gone for a unique design pattern previously unseen on any other phone. The Redmi K40 in the black colour variant gets a unique pattern that resembles water smudges running across the rear of the phone. The design is as unique as that of the Redmi K20 series from two years ago. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro design, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Sadly, Redmi is yet to show the front of the device. If the leaks are to be taken seriously, the K40 series comes is said to get flat display with narrow bezels. Redmi in another of its teasers has confirmed a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the previous models, Redmi is going for a punch-hole cutout housing for the front camera.

Previous leaks have given away the choice of chipsets for both the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. The Redmi K40 is said to come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset whereas the Pro variant will get the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Leaks have also revealed a Redmi K40S midrange model coming with a Snapdragon 775 chip. The S variant is expected to be based on the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro that’s set to launch in India soon.

Redmi is yet to reveal any intentions of launching the K40 series globally. Last year’s Redmi K30 4G made it to India as the Poco X2 while the K30 Pro ended up as the Poco F2 Pro in European markets.