Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K40 series in China, which is soon expected to go global. Now, ahead of the devices' global as well as India launch, the Redmi K40 and the K40 Pro+ have appeared on the Google Play Console.

The listing reveals the specifications both devices will get for the global markets. Read on to know more about both the Redmi K40 phones.

Redmi K40 global specs leaked

According to the Google Play Console listing (leaked by known leakster Mukul Sharma), the Redmi K40 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. The device will also include up to 12GB of RAM, a Full HD+ display, and will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The details, mostly coincide with that of the device’s China variant. To recall, the Redmi K40 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip. In China, it gets 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of RAM. However, this could be upgraded to more RAM options for other markets.

On the camera front, the device gets triple rear cameras (a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel. The smartphone is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging, sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP52 water resistance, and more.

The Redmi K40 is also expected to be called the Poco F3 or the Mi 11x for the global markets, including India.

Redmi K40 Pro+ global specs leaked

The Redmi K40 Pro+ has also appeared on the listing with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, Adreno 660 GPU, a Full HD+ screen, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11.

This also is similar to the Redmi K40 Pro+specs in China. As a reminder, the smartphone gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device gets up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage but we don’t know what all variants will launch outside China.

Camera-wise, there are three rear cameras: a 108-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 20-megapixel. The phone gets the same battery as the Redmi K40, runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and more.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 Pro+ is also expected to be renamed for global markets and could either be called the Mi 11i (globally) and the Mi 11x Pro (India).

That said, there’s no word on when the Redmi smartphones will arrive globally and in India.