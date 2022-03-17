Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Xiaomi launched its Redmi K50 Gaming smartphone in its home market of China earlier this year. Now, expanding the series, the company has launched the vanilla Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. Both the new devices share the same body and come with similar specs, differences lying in cameras, charging speed, storage and chipset. Here we will be taking a look at what the new Redmi K50 and the K50 Pro have to offer. Also Read - Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro: Price

Redmi K50 is priced at Yuan 2,399 (approximately Rs 28,692) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 33,476) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi K50 Pro is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,863) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,457) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,842) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Both the devices have launched in four colour options: Black, Green, Silver and Blue. The Black colour option features a nano-microcrystalline back design with sparkling ice-crystal elements.

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro: Specifications

Both the Redmi K50, K50 Pro sport a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Redmi K50 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, whereas, the Redmi K50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Both the devices feature a seven-layer vapour chamber cooling system to keep the phone cool.

They run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. The vanilla K50 is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, whereas, the Pro variant is backed by a smaller 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The company claims that the Redmi K50 Pro can charge from 0 to 100 percent within 19 minutes.

Coming to the cameras, both the phones come with the same 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor at the front to click selfies. The Redmi K50 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Redmi K50 Pro also sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel Samsung 1/1.52-inch primary sensor with OIS, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.