comscore Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Xiaomi just launched its new Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro smartphones. Here's a look at the price, specifications, availability details and more.

Redmi K50

(Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi launched its Redmi K50 Gaming smartphone in its home market of China earlier this year. Now, expanding the series, the company has launched the vanilla Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. Both the new devices share the same body and come with similar specs, differences lying in cameras, charging speed, storage and chipset. Here we will be taking a look at what the new Redmi K50 and the K50 Pro have to offer. Also Read - Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro: Price

Redmi K50 is priced at Yuan 2,399 (approximately Rs 28,692) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 33,476) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - Redmi K50 series to launch today: Here's what to expect

Redmi K50 Pro is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,863) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 39,457) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,842) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. Also Read - Xiaomi MIX 5 tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM

Both the devices have launched in four colour options: Black, Green, Silver and Blue. The Black colour option features a nano-microcrystalline back design with sparkling ice-crystal elements.

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro: Specifications

Both the Redmi K50, K50 Pro sport a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Redmi K50 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, whereas, the Redmi K50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Both the devices feature a seven-layer vapour chamber cooling system to keep the phone cool.

They run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 13 skin on top. The vanilla K50 is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, whereas, the Pro variant is backed by a smaller 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The company claims that the Redmi K50 Pro can charge from 0 to 100 percent within 19 minutes.

Coming to the cameras, both the phones come with the same 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor at the front to click selfies. The Redmi K50 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Redmi K50 Pro also sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel Samsung 1/1.52-inch primary sensor with OIS, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 9:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Photo Gallery
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Photo Gallery

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

How To

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Redmi 10 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, dual cameras launched starting at Rs 10,999

Mobiles

Redmi 10 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, dual cameras launched starting at Rs 10,999
Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ launching today: How to watch livestream, expected specs, price

Mobiles

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ launching today: How to watch livestream, expected specs, price
iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Features

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?
Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones

News

Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

वनपल्स का सस्ता फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कई फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G और Galaxy A53 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कई धांसू फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लैस

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी ऐप स्टोर से हटाए गए करीब 7000 एप्पल ऐप्स, लिस्ट में Coca-Cola, WWE और Trivago जैसे ऐप्स शामिल

सैमसंग ने भारत में 6 शानदार लैपटॉप किए पेश, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo A76 और Oppo A96 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

News

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
How To
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Apps

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers