comscore Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K50i Launched With Dimensity 8100 Chip And Dolby Vision Display Takes On Nothing Phone 1
News

Redmi K50i launched with Dimensity 8100 chip and Dolby Vision display, takes on Nothing Phone (1)

News

The Redmi K50i has finally arrived in India and it brings a mix of fast hardware and fluid software for less than Rs 40,000.

redmik50i_a

Redmi K50i comes in three colours, and this one is the Quick Silver colourway.

Redmi K50i is the latest smartphone from the brand to shake up the mid-range smartphone market in India. The new mid-ranger outrightly focuses on performance with the Dimensity 8100 chipset, which can deliver performance equivalent to Snapdragon 870. This is a radical upgrade over the Redmi K20 Pro, which was the company’s last K-series phone in India. But Redmi says the K50i strays away from that lineage and forms one of its own. In a nutshell, however, the Redmi K50i is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was launched in China. Also Read - Redmi Buds 3 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm alongside Redmi K50i: How to watch it live

The Redmi K50i is touted to bring a flagship-level performance, which is partly true because the Dimensity 8100 is one of the fastest processors for this price range. Now, it is no match for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but fast enough for those graphics-heavy games and, obviously, everyday tasks. Before the K50i, the Dimensity 8100 arrived on smartphones such as the OnePlus 10R and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Besides fast performance, the Dimensity 8100 brings more power efficiency. In other words, for mundane tasks, the phone does not use much power when compared to a Snapdragon counterpart. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

Since the Nothing Phone (1) is the most anticipated phone in this segment right now, it is natural that the Redmi K50i will compete with it. However, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which, in the real world, would not make much of a difference, but falls short of big numbers on benchmark tests. Also Read - Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: All you can expect

Redmi K50i price in India

The Redmi K50i comes in two variants. The version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 25,999, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 28,999. But those who buy the phone during the first 48 hours of the sale, Redmi K50i will be available with a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank cards. There is an exchange offer, too, along with a bonus of Rs 2,500.

Redmi says the base K50i can be purchased for as low as Rs 20,999 with all the offers clubbed. The Redmi K50i comes in Phantom Blue, Quick Silver and Stealth Black colours. The first sale of the phone begins July 23, which is when the Amazon Prime Day sales begins.

Redmi K50i specifications

The Redmi K50i is not an outright flagship, but it brings a performance that is among the best. Paired with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset is up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is faster than most RAM types on phones around the same price. The phone uses a dedicated liquid cooling system to maintain its temperature. While this is something that will come in handy when you are gaming, it is also a hardware addition that will endure different weather conditions across India.

While fast performance and power efficiency are at the core of the phone, the Redmi K50i also brings a 6.6-inch FullHD+ FFS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This will ensure 90fps mode on games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The display, while good for gaming, is also what people into binge-watching will like. That is because it supports Dolby Vision on all streaming apps. Complimenting that experience is Dolby Atmos on stereo speakers on the phone.

The three cameras of the Redmi K50i include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera app has several features, such as Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Movie frame, Vlog, and Clone. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display. Gamers will like the x-axis vibration motor on the Redmi K50i, but regular users will appreciate the haptic feedback when interacting with the device. The Redmi K50i also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Inside the Redmi K50i is a 5080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. There is a 25W USP PD charging on the phone. Redmi’s new K50i can endure water splashes as it comes with IP53 certification.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more
Apps
Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more
This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

News

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Photo Gallery

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

automobile

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Mobiles

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999