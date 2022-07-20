Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

Redmi K50i is the latest smartphone from the brand to shake up the mid-range smartphone market in India. The new mid-ranger outrightly focuses on performance with the Dimensity 8100 chipset, which can deliver performance equivalent to Snapdragon 870. This is a radical upgrade over the Redmi K20 Pro, which was the company’s last K-series phone in India. But Redmi says the K50i strays away from that lineage and forms one of its own. In a nutshell, however, the Redmi K50i is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was launched in China. Also Read - Redmi Buds 3 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm alongside Redmi K50i: How to watch it live

The Redmi K50i is touted to bring a flagship-level performance, which is partly true because the Dimensity 8100 is one of the fastest processors for this price range. Now, it is no match for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but fast enough for those graphics-heavy games and, obviously, everyday tasks. Before the K50i, the Dimensity 8100 arrived on smartphones such as the OnePlus 10R and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Besides fast performance, the Dimensity 8100 brings more power efficiency. In other words, for mundane tasks, the phone does not use much power when compared to a Snapdragon counterpart. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

Since the Nothing Phone (1) is the most anticipated phone in this segment right now, it is natural that the Redmi K50i will compete with it. However, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which, in the real world, would not make much of a difference, but falls short of big numbers on benchmark tests. Also Read - Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: All you can expect

Redmi K50i price in India

The Redmi K50i comes in two variants. The version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 25,999, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 28,999. But those who buy the phone during the first 48 hours of the sale, Redmi K50i will be available with a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank cards. There is an exchange offer, too, along with a bonus of Rs 2,500.

Redmi says the base K50i can be purchased for as low as Rs 20,999 with all the offers clubbed. The Redmi K50i comes in Phantom Blue, Quick Silver and Stealth Black colours. The first sale of the phone begins July 23, which is when the Amazon Prime Day sales begins.

Redmi K50i specifications

The Redmi K50i is not an outright flagship, but it brings a performance that is among the best. Paired with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset is up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is faster than most RAM types on phones around the same price. The phone uses a dedicated liquid cooling system to maintain its temperature. While this is something that will come in handy when you are gaming, it is also a hardware addition that will endure different weather conditions across India.

While fast performance and power efficiency are at the core of the phone, the Redmi K50i also brings a 6.6-inch FullHD+ FFS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This will ensure 90fps mode on games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The display, while good for gaming, is also what people into binge-watching will like. That is because it supports Dolby Vision on all streaming apps. Complimenting that experience is Dolby Atmos on stereo speakers on the phone.

The three cameras of the Redmi K50i include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera app has several features, such as Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Movie frame, Vlog, and Clone. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display. Gamers will like the x-axis vibration motor on the Redmi K50i, but regular users will appreciate the haptic feedback when interacting with the device. The Redmi K50i also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Inside the Redmi K50i is a 5080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. There is a 25W USP PD charging on the phone. Redmi’s new K50i can endure water splashes as it comes with IP53 certification.