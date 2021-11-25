comscore Redmi may launch new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset
Redmi may launch new smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset

Earlier reports suggested that a Redmi K50 series device will sport the latest Dimensity 7000 SoC. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same.

Redmi is preparing to launch a new device with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset. The chipset has not been unveiled by MediaTek. However, it seems the new Redmi phone will be the first to sport it. The new chipset will sit under the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip which has been built using 4nm architecture. Also Read - Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing shared a teaser for the device. The teaser does not get into details and it does on even reveal the name of the new smartphone. Earlier reports suggested that a Redmi K50 series device will sport the latest Dimensity 7000 SoC. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same. Also Read - MediaTek chip flaw that could led to eavesdropping Android users fixed

A recent leak from Digital Chat Station claims that the Redmi K50 will be featuring the new Dimensity 9000 SoC. If the leak turns out to be true, the upcoming device with Dimensity 7000 SoC will be a completely new smartphone. There’s also a possibility that Redmi will launch one version of the Redmi K50 with the Dimensity 9000 and the other with the Dimensity 7000.
The Redmi K50 series is expected to get an 108MP primary camera, a 5000mAh battery and a under-screen fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Redmi K40S is expected to launch in India with these features: Check details

Redmi is also expected to launch a new K40S smartphone. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In terms of camera system, the device may either get a 50-megapixel or a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 9:44 PM IST

