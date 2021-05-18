Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 second wave has led several smartphone manufacturers to extend warranty coverage for old customers and after Poco, it is Xiaomi who has followed the trend. Xiaomi India has now confirmed an extension of warranty on phones that were ending their usual warranty coverage in May and June 2021. The offer will be applicable on all Redmi and Mi branded smartphones sold in India. Also Read - Xiaomi slowly starts rolling out MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 10 Youth Edition

As part of the announcement, Xiaomi is extending the warranty coverage on Redmi and Mi smartphones by a period of two months. This is only applicable for customers whose phones were running out of warranty coverage in May and June 2021. Additionally, Xiaomi is also letting users book an appointment with its after-sales service network online. Also Read - Best 5 Smart TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

Xiaomi India extends warranty on Redmi, Mi phones

“Want to get your Xiaomi devices serviced but can’t move out and the warranty is expiring? Not to worry, we’ve got it covered! If the warranty of your Xiaomi devices is expiring in May or June this year, we will extend it by 2 months. Stay home. Stay safe,” says Xiaomi in its post. Also Read - Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

With this move, Xiaomi is joining the likes of Poco, Vivo and Oppo, a club that’s helping out consumers with warranty extension. Hence, those consumers who were planning to get a repair on their older phone can now wait until the COVID-19 wave is dialed down.

Some of these companies have also halted their product launches for May, citing COVID-19 as the reason. Poco was supposed to launch the Poco M3 Pro in India but that has been delayed at the moment. Realme was among the first few companies to pull out of the product launch spree, delaying the arrival of its flagship Realme X7 Max, which itself was a renamed Realme GT Neo.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, launched two products under the Redmi brand last week. The Redmi Note 10S is the company’s fourth addition to the ever-expanding Redmi Note 10 series. The phone comes with certain upgrades over the standard Redmi Note 10 and starts at a price of Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Watch as its foray into the affordable smartwatch territory. The Redmi Watch costs Rs 3,999 and brings along a 1.4-inch display and a myriad of health tracking features.