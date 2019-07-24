Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

Xiaomi announced its plan to spin Redmi into a sub-brand at the start of this year. Since becoming a sub-brand and thus independent, Redmi has been doing a lot of things differently. First, it has started building its own flagship smartphones in the form of Redmi K20 Series. Next, it announced its first laptops running Windows operating system. Now, we might see Redmi-branded televisions as well. Wu Leibing, the new head of Redmi sub-brand, wants to venture into a segment where its parent brand holds supreme position.

Leibing has not officially announced that the company plans to enter the TV market but he has dropped a hint. On Weibo, Leibing congratulated the parent brand for topping the TV market in China. After sending congratulatory message, he asked Redmi fans if the sub-brand should venture into the segment as well. “Do you want us to make a Redmi TV?” Weibing asked in a translated Weibo post. The launch of televisions will only strengthen Redmi’s run as a separate brand under Xiaomi umbrella.

Since the introduction as a sub-brand, Redmi is already doing well in the smartphone market. Its portfolio primarily includes the smartphones, laptops and accessories. But venturing into segments like TV and consumer electronics will propel the brand into life of more consumers. Xiaomi is already the leader in TV market in both India and China. Since it’s products are greatly inspired by Xiaomi, the sub-brand has a stronger chance to succeed.

Redmi making a TV for the Chinese market is very much a speculation right now. However, if the market scenario is anything to go by, Redmi might end up making televisions for the local market. Redmi currently commands a brand familiarity that might be as big as Xiaomi’s own branding. The company might just end up tapping on that brand recognition to succeed in a different venture.