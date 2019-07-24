comscore Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name, hints GM Wu Leibing
News

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name, hints GM Wu Leibing

News

Will you be interested in buying a Redmi-branded TV instead of a Mi-branded one?

  • Published: July 24, 2019 9:01 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (4)

Xiaomi announced its plan to spin Redmi into a sub-brand at the start of this year. Since becoming a sub-brand and thus independent, Redmi has been doing a lot of things differently. First, it has started building its own flagship smartphones in the form of Redmi K20 Series. Next, it announced its first laptops running Windows operating system. Now, we might see Redmi-branded televisions as well. Wu Leibing, the new head of Redmi sub-brand, wants to venture into a segment where its parent brand holds supreme position.

Leibing has not officially announced that the company plans to enter the TV market but he has dropped a hint. On Weibo, Leibing congratulated the parent brand for topping the TV market in China. After sending congratulatory message, he asked Redmi fans if the sub-brand should venture into the segment as well. “Do you want us to make a Redmi TV?” Weibing asked in a translated Weibo post. The launch of televisions will only strengthen Redmi’s run as a separate brand under Xiaomi umbrella.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: When pricing doesn’t tell the complete story

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: When pricing doesn’t tell the complete story

Since the introduction as a sub-brand, Redmi is already doing well in the smartphone market. Its portfolio primarily includes the smartphones, laptops and accessories. But venturing into segments like TV and consumer electronics will propel the brand into life of more consumers. Xiaomi is already the leader in TV market in both India and China. Since it’s products are greatly inspired by Xiaomi, the sub-brand has a stronger chance to succeed.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Also Read

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Redmi making a TV for the Chinese market is very much a speculation right now. However, if the market scenario is anything to go by, Redmi might end up making televisions for the local market. Redmi currently commands a brand familiarity that might be as big as Xiaomi’s own branding. The company might just end up tapping on that brand recognition to succeed in a different venture.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 9:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked

Editor's Pick

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name
News
Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name
Airtel offering up to 33GB data benefit to Rs 399 prepaid plan users

News

Airtel offering up to 33GB data benefit to Rs 399 prepaid plan users

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

News

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4

News

Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

Airtel offering up to 33GB data benefit to Rs 399 prepaid plan users

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

US FTC imposes record $5 bn fine on Facebook

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name

News

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name
Realme X Review

Review

Realme X Review
Xiaomi introduces 'Mi Health' fitness app in China

News

Xiaomi introduces 'Mi Health' fitness app in China
Honor Band 5 launched with blood oxygen level monitor

News

Honor Band 5 launched with blood oxygen level monitor
Xiaomi Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale: Top deals and Offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale: Top deals and Offers

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X Online Sale : पहली सेल रही हिट, अब रात 8 बजे होगी दूसरी सेल

Asus Zenfone 5z Price Cut : तीन हजार रुपये कम हुई Asus 5Z स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

26 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा Huawei Nova 5i Pro स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने रिलीज किया वीडियो टीजर

Apple iPhone 2019 के लॉन्च से पहले चिपसेट के बारे में सामने आई ये नई जानकारी

मोबाइल यूजर्स के लिए Netflix ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 199 रुपये वाला स्पेशल प्लान

News

Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name
News
Redmi might soon launch a TV under its own brand name
Airtel offering up to 33GB data benefit to Rs 399 prepaid plan users

News

Airtel offering up to 33GB data benefit to Rs 399 prepaid plan users
Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared
US FTC imposes record $5 bn fine on Facebook

News

US FTC imposes record $5 bn fine on Facebook
WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

News

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally