Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G
Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G, may get high refresh-rate display

Xiaomi is allegedly readying the Redmi Note 10 series for China. Rumors suggest it will be a rebranded version of the upcoming Mi 10T Lite.

  • Published: September 30, 2020 5:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 15

Representational Image

Xiaomi may have just completed launching the Redmi 9 series in India but there’s already news about the Redmi Note 10 series. According to a popular tipster, the next generation Redmi Note 10 series could jump to 5G and gain performance in multiple levels. The Redmi Note 9 Pro already jumped to the Snapdragon 720G chip this year. The Note 10 series will use the latest Snapdragon 750G, equipped with 5G connectivity. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 की सेल आज Amazon, Mi.com पर, जानें प्राइस, फीचर्स

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared information on his Twitter timeline about two upcoming Xiaomi devices. The Redmi sub-brand will launch two phones based on the Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both these phones will have larger displays with big batteries. The latter bit about the battery and display is vague as all Xiaomi devices this year have massive screens as well as batteries. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in India gets MIUI 12 update

WATCH: Redmi 9 Camera Review

Another report from GizmoChina suggests that Xiaomi may pull off the rebranding trick once more for the Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi is expected to announce a Mi 10T Lite soon and this could be based on the Snapdragon 750G chip. For China, this phone will become the Redmi Note 10 5G. There’s nothing on the Snapdragon 865-toting Redmi smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in India receives MIUI 12 version

Redmi Note 10 series could get huge upgrades

The Redmi Note 9 Pro series this year offered notable upgrades in performance with the Snapdragon 720G chipset. Adding the Snapdragon 750G will make the phone more powerful than ones with Snapdragon 730G. The addition of 5G connectivity could make the Note 10 series more expensive though and Xiaomi may limit it to China for this year.

There’s talk of bigger displays with a higher refresh rate reserved for the Snapdragon 865-powered phone. This could be the Redmi K30T Pro or K30 Pro Premium Edition with improved internals. The tip says Xiaomi could launch the Mi 10T series in China under the Redmi K30T series later in the year.

Coming back to the Note 10 series, there are two models expected for the Chinese market. One of them could be the Redmi Note 10 5G using the Snapdragon 750G chip. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could use a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chip for enhanced gaming performance. The Dimensity 820 is also a 5G chipset that is restricted to the Chinese market for now.

Redmi Note 10 spotted online featuring MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset

Currently, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the flagship model in the Note series. It starts in India at a price of Rs 16,999 and brings lots of premium features. The Max gets 33W fast charging, 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There’s also a regular Redmi Note 9 Pro with slower 18W charging and 48-megapixel main camera.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2020 5:00 PM IST

Best Sellers