Redmi Note 10 5G series launches with MediaTek 5G chips, fast charging

After teasing for a few weeks, it is finally here. The Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G have been launched in China as Xiaomi’s latest offering for the masses. Armed with 5G chips from MediaTek and getting high-end features, the Redmi Note 10 5G series promise more bang for the buck. At the moment, Xiaomi is mum on the availability of these phones across the global markets, including India. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) launched globally with price around Rs 12,300: What about the India launch?

Before we deep dive into the specifications, here are all the prices. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G costs RMB 1,599 (approx. Rs 18,200 ) for the 6GB/128GB model. For RMB 1,799 (approx. Rs 20,500) you get the 8GB/128GB version and RMB 1,999 (approx. Rs 22,800) will get you the 8GB/256GB version. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite roundup ahead of India launch: 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price and other expectations

The Redmi Note 10 5G costs RMB 1099 (approx. Rs 12,500) for the 4GB/128GB version and RMB 1199 (approx. Rs 13,700) for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/128GB version costs RMB 1399 (approx. Rs 15,900) while the same with 256GB storage costs RMB 1599 (approx. Rs 18,200). Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) roundup: Price, specs and everything that is expected

Redmi Note 10 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 10 is the more affordable of the two models, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip that is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It uses a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Xiaomi is using the Android 11-based MIUI 12 experience on this one.

For the cameras, the Redmi Note 10 5G only gets a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel depth camera. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel camera. It relies on a 5000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging. Other miscellaneous features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is the more expensive version decked out with premium bits. It relies on the more capable MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset that’s paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This one also gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz but gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection. As usual, there’s MIUI 12 based on Android 11 as the OS.

Xiaomi has used the same 5000mAh battery but it gets a much faster 67W fast charging solution. The cameras are limited in comparison to the 4G versions. There’s only a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera gets upgraded to a 16-megapixel unit. Miscellaneous features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and JBL powered dual stereo speakers.