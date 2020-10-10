comscore Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera
Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

It is rumored that the Redmi Note 10 5G would be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

  Updated: October 10, 2020 7:05 PM IST
It seems that Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, is planning to launch new 5G phones before the end of this year. A couple of days ago, the general manager of the brand hinted at the launch of a new Redmi phone in China. Among these devices, the most likely to appear in the coming weeks is the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. Now, new details have emerged, pointing to a giant leap in this generation of Redmi Note compared to previous ones. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India

The company is likely to introduce new models of the Redmi K30 series in addition to the Redmi Note 10 series in China before the end of this year. In addition, it is rumored that the Redmi Note 10 5G would be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite of the global markets. Now, the trusted leaker, Digital Chat Station has hinted on Weibo that the device could have a compelling photographic section, thanks to a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price in India, specifications

The device with the model number “J17” will reportedly be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Along with this, it could also come with “Telephoto” and “Macro” lenses. So this Redmi Note 10 5G model would not only be the first with a 108MP camera, but it would also be the first Redmi Note to have a telephoto sensor. Also Read - Redmi tipped to launch soundbar in India to rival Realme

The FCC certified the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite before launch with a model number M2007J17G. Usually “G” stands for the global version and therefore the M2007J17C might be the Chinese variant of the device. That said, the Mi 10T Lite debuted with a 120Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 750G, and 4,820mAh battery. But, the Global variant has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, ultra-wide-angle lens, and macro lens in the camera setup.

Also, looking at the SoC, it appears that Xiaomi is delivering on the promise to launch more 5G devices in 2020. Previously, the company skipped the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series for China and instead made the premiere of the new series, Redmi 10X. That said, we will have to wait to see which Redmi Note 10-series device would end up reaching the global market in the coming months.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2020 7:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 10, 2020 7:05 PM IST

Best Sellers