Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series globally on March 4. Ahead of the official release, the company has revealed several details about the upcoming Redmi Note series including 108MP camera, among others. Last week, Xiaomi also confirmed the design of the Redmi Note 10. A new leak coming from a Facebook user who goes by the name Xiaomi Leaks Ph reveals that the Redmi Note 10 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 16W review: Good audio, great price

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer previously confirmed that all phones launching under the Redmi Note will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets. The new leak now suggests that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will come with Snapdragon 675 system-on-chip. Notably, the company is yet to officially confirm these specifications Also Read - 108MP camera on Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 series? Don’t expect flagship camera performance

Under the smartphone series, the smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch three devices including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The series will succeed the Redmi Note 9 series launched last year. Also Read - Redmi K40 vs Redmi K30: Design, screen to camera; What has changed

Redmi Note 10 first look

Ahead of the launch Xiaomi has revealed the design of the Redmi Note 10. Manu Kumar Jain, VP, Xiaomi India, tweeted a photo holding the retail box of the upcoming Redmi Note 10. The box shows the phone in three colours, orange, blue and black. There could be other colour options coming as well.

Overall, the phone looks very different from the predecessor Redmi Note 9. The camera module looks unique and makes the overall design pretty neat and stand out from the crowded space. The image also reveals that the phone will bring a punch hole style screen with slim bezels around.

As promised here’s the first exclusive look of the all-new #RedmiNote10 series! 🤩#RedmiNote: India’s most-loved Smartphone series! Starting from 1st to now the 10th gen., it’s been a #10on10 journey. 🙏 Love #108MP 📸. RT if you too love this #MadeInIndia phone. I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/fdkRhle0Ka — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 26, 2021

Redmi Note 10 specifications (expected)

Leaks and rumours have already revealed several details about the upcoming Redmi Note 10. The phone is expected to come packed with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Dot Display, centered placed front camera, 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and 48-megapixel quad rear cameras.

It is said that one model in the series will come with 5G support, could most likely be the Redmi Note 10 Pro, while the other two phones will offer 4G support only.