If you are waiting to get your hands on the Redmi Note 10, today might be your lucky day. Xiaomi is putting up the Redmi Note 10 up for grabs on Amazon and Mi.com today at 12 noon. This is a flash sale and you can place orders until stocks last. Prices of the Redmi Note 10 remain unchanged for this sale. Xiaomi will put all variants of the Redmi Note 10 up for sale. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max next sale date out: Where, when can you buy these?

The base variant of the Redmi Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 11,999, offering 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another variant costing Rs 13,999 that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be available in white, green, and black colour variants. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max will go on sale in the next two days. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11 Lite launched globally: Price, features, specs

Redmi Note 10 sale happening today

The Redmi Note 10 is the latest iteration of Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note series of smartphones in India. Compared to the Redmi Note 9 from last year, Xiaomi is offering some substantial upgrades on the 2021 model. The biggest upgrades on the Note 10 include a new Snapdragon 678 chip and a 1080p AMOLED display. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra will be first Xiaomi phone to get water resistance

The Redmi Note 10 is the first phone in the series to feature an AMOLED display tech. Unlike the Pro models, the Redmi Note 10 sticks to a refresh rate of 60Hz but offers 1080p resolution. The Snapdragon 678 chip is an upgraded version of the older Snapdragon 675 from the Redmi Note 7 series.

Running on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, the Redmi Note 10 is among some of the fastest smartphones in its price range. The battery capacity stays the same at 5000mAh battery but it is the charging system that sees an upgrade. Instead of a 18W charging solution, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a 33W wired charging solution in the box.

Another area that sees an upgrade is the stereo speaker setup. The rear camera system holds a 48-megapixel main sensor that’s paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The selfie camera sticks to a 13-megapixel unit.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro series, on the other hand, offer a bigger AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a faster Snapdragon 732G chipset. The Pro gets a 64-megapixel main camera whereas the Pro Max gets a 108-megapixel main camera.