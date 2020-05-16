Ahead of Mediatek announcing a new chipset on Monday, Geekbench listings have revealed two new Xiaomi Redmi devices. We expect that one of these could be the Redmi Note 10, while the other could be a higher-end Redmi Note 10 Pro. Moreover, the devices seem to be using a MediaTek chipset that hasn’t been seen yet. This points to the processor being the same one MediaTek is going to launch in a couple of days, the 5G-enabled Dimensity 820. Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype reveals a transparent back, instead of a graphic one

The same devices were also recently spotted amongst TENAA certifications as well. There are two devices spotted in the Geekbench benchmark listings. The first of these is the model number M2004J7AC, which is codenamed the 'atom'. The second is the device with the model number M2004J7BC, codenamed 'bomb'.

Both the new Xiaomi Redmi Note devices feature a MediaTek MT6875 chipset which is an unreleased processor as of now. There is a high possibility that this could be the rumored MediaTek Dimensity 820 we are going to witness on Monday. As per the listings, the base frequency of the new processor is 2.0GHz. This number was 2.6GHz in the TENAA entry. However, that could be the upper-frequency limit of the chip.

Both the Redmi Note 10 versions spotted on the benchmarking website featured 8GB RAM and ran on Android 10. The benchmark scores are around 640 in single-core tests and around 2600 in the multi-core tests for the ‘Bomb’ device. For the ‘Atom’ device, these are around 640 in the single-core tests and around 6500 in the multi-core tests. Though not flagships, the numbers are pretty good. They rank just below the numbers posted by the Snapdragon 855, 2019’s flagship chipset.

More information on the new MediaTek Dimensity 820 should be available soon on Monday when it launches. Further details on the Redmi Note 10 series should start following soon after. However, that being said, the phones are still likely a long way from launch. The Redmi Note 9 series just launched in India and due to the lockdowns have had its sales disrupted massively.