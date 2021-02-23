comscore Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro will get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips
Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to get Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is soon to arrive globally, as well as, in India. The phones will be launched via an online event scheduled to take place on March 4.

Image: Redmi

Xiaomi is soon to introduce the much-rumoured Redmi Note 10 series, which will make its official entry on March 4. Prior to the official launch, we have seen a number of rumours and leaks. In addition to this, we now have official information, which talks about the chipsets the phones will get. Also Read - Redmi K40 new details emerge: Geekbench scores, battery capacity and “Damascus knife” edition

The Chinese company has partnered with Qualcomm to include the Snapdragon chips in its mid-rangers and budget phones, including the Redmi Note 10 series. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show unique camera module

Redmi Note 10 series to get Qualcomm chips

Xiaomi, via a tweet, has revealed that the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the possible Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will get Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. This is could possibly be from the Snapdragon 700-series. Also Read - Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India

While we don’t have names, the Redmi Note 10 series could be home to the Snapdragon 720G, the Snapdragon 765G, and the Snapdragon 768G chips, all of whom come with support for 5G.

Redmi Note 10 series features, specs, price

As for other details, Xiaomi has started giving out hints on how the Redmi Note 10 devices will be like. It recently revealed that the Redmi Note 10 phones will be focused on gaming and come with an all-new design, which will lightweight.

The smartphones are confirmed to get a punch-hole display with high refresh rates, which be a first for the Redmi Note series. There also will be support for Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front, and IP52 water and dust resistance.

Additionally, the Xiaomi phones will come with hi-res audio, bigger batteries with fast charging capabilities, and better haptics.

As for the leaks, the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro could get 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, and if there is a Pro Max version, it could possibly get 108-megapixel quad or triple rear cameras. All phones are highly expected to run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Further, all devices are expected to get both 4G and 5G versions, meaning we might see six variants in the Redmi Note 10 series.

The pricing remains unknown. However, the Redmi Note 10 series is likely to be priced similarly to the Redmi Note 9 series — under Rs 20,000.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 10 lineup will launch on March 4 via an online event and we need to wait until then to get a conclusive idea on the same. Hence, stay tuned for all the updates you need!

  • Published Date: February 23, 2021 7:41 PM IST

