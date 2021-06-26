Xiaomi has increased the prices of its smartphones in the past. But, this is the first time a smartphone has seen a price hike thrice, that too in almost three months of its launch. The Redmi Note 10’s price has been increased for the third time. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 6 will get 48MP dual cameras, 100W speakers, a first for a smart TV

This comes after the Xiaomi phone’s price increased just this week. The new price hike is applicable on both its variants. Here’s a look at the phone’s new price. Also Read - Top 5 Realme Narzo 30 4G alternatives in India: Redmi Note 10, Moto G40 Fusion, and more

Redmi Note 10 price increased again

As per the company’s Indian website, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is now priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also Read - MIUI 13 design teased ahead of launch via latest MIUI File Manager update

This is after the phone’s price has increased by another 500 bucks for the base variant. To recall, its price was recently increased by Rs 500 for the 6GB/128GB model, leading to a price of Rs 14,499.

The device’s price at the time of launch was Rs 11,999 for the 4GB of RAM variant and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB of RAM model. This totals up to a price hike of Rs 1,000 in just a few months.

Redmi Note 10 features, specs

The Redmi Note 10 is the vanilla model in the series and was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

It comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chip. As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi offers two RAM/Storage options to select from. On the camera front, there is a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Redmi Note 10 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 dust and splash resistance, dual speakers, and more. There are three colour options to choose from, namely, Frost White, Shadow Black, and Aqua Green.