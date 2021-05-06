Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon with 5G Snapdragon processor

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is currently one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 you can buy, beating all of Realme’s 5G phones in the same price bracket. However, the competitive nature of the market is now leading Xiaomi to bring 5G to the Redmi Note series. A new teaser in Spain confirms a Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launching soon, with Xiaomi confirming using a Qualcomm chip. Also Read - Best 5 Mother's Day gifts under 5000: Smartwatch, Fitness Band, Earbuds and more

In a teaser poster shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, a yet-to-be-released Xiaomi poster gives us a look at an upcoming Redmi smartphone with 5G connectivity. The phone features a design similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G versions that is selling globally since March. The poster also mentions a Qualcomm 5G chip in action. Rumours hint at Xiaomi using the Snapdragon 750G chip on this 5G variant of the Redmi Note. Also Read - Top 4G future-proof smartphones you can buy in May 2021: Poco X3 Pro, iPhone SE, and more

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G coming soon

Xiaomi is already selling a 5G variant of the standard Redmi Note 10 in some markets but none of the Pro models have got 5G yet. A majority of Xiaomi phones with 5G support are sold as Mi branded phones, and Redmi itself is yet to launch a 5G phone in India. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could be the first mainstream Redmi 5G phone Xiaomi could sell in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in pictures review: A good flagship smartphone with few drawbacks

Given that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max borrowed a lot of components from the Mi 10i, the 5G versions is expected to use the Snapdragon 750G chip from the latter. The regular 4G flavour already has premium features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel main camera, a 5000mAh battery, and a glass body.

We saw the Snapdragon 750G in action on the Xiaomi Mi 10i and the Moto G 5G. The chip, apart from supporting 5G, is almost as capable as the Snapdragon 765G chip and can also do mobile gaming seamlessly. Compared to the Snapdragon 732G on the 4G version, the Snapdragon 750G is surely going to be a notable performance upgrade for the Redmi Note 10 series.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G cannibalises sales of the Xiaomi Mi 10i. With the Snapdragon 750G chip, there remains little reason for one to consider the Mi 10i over the 5G Redmi Note 10 Pro. It also remains to be seen whether Xiaomi brings the same to Indian shores.