5G skips Redmi Note 10 series for one simple reason, clarifies Xiaomi VP

This year's Redmi Note 10 series has got all the possible upgrades Xiaomi fans have been asking for years. However, Xiaomi giving 5G connectivity a miss on even the most expensive Pro Max variant posed questions, especially with Realme bringing 5G phones at much lesser prices. Xiaomi's Manu Jain, however, has reached out to the fans explaining the reasons for skipping 5G. And, it is a simpler one than you assume.

Jain, in a social media post, gives out a simple reason for skipping 5G on the new Redmi Note 10 series – cost. Adding a 5G chipset would have added up to the costs and made the entire Redmi Note 10 series pricier. With the lack of a 5G infrastructure, Jain believes there's no point in adding 5G hardware that eventually drives up the cost of the phone.

Redmi Note 10 series skips 5G to save costs

"We do have 5G phones. And happy to launch more. However, there is no 5G network in India. Even if the network gets auctioned at the end of this year, it will be easily at least 3-4 years by the time 5G comes to all parts of the country. By that time, you would have changed phones 2-3 times," Jain said in the post. "However, 5G modem and antenna cost money. Why pay for extra costs when you won't use it?," he added.

Currently, the most affordable 5G phone that Xiaomi sells in India is the Mi 10i, starting at Rs 20,999 for the base variant. The Mi 10i is loosely based on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max but compromises on crucial bits to accommodate the Snapdragon 750G 5G chip and an accessible price.

Jain’s logic isn’t flawed. Even if operators like Reliance Jio manage to get approval for 5G this year, it would be a few years before one can effectively use 5G. Moreover, 4G LTE is here to stay for at least another decade and will eventually offer a reliable service. Hence, spending on a 5G phone at the moment barely makes any sense.

The costs saved from avoiding a 5G chip has been spent elsewhere on the entire Redmi Note 10 series to bring meaningful upgrades. All the three models get an AMOLED display this year, with the Pro variants supporting a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro Max even gets a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor from the Mi 10i, promising larger gains in photography output.