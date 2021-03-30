Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max next sale date out: Where to buy?

The dates for the next flash sale of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are out. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be up for grabs on March 30 at 12 noon via Amazon and Mi.com The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be available on sale on April 1 at 12 noon. The Pro Max will also be available via Mi.com and Amazon.in. Note that the stocks will be limited as this is a flash sale. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 going on sale today: Where to buy it in this Xiaomi flash sale?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another variant with 128GB storage that costs Rs 16,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs 18,999 for the 64GB storage variant with 6GB RAM. The 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 19,999 while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM costs Rs 21,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11 Lite launched globally: Price, features, specs

Redmi Note 10 Pro series sale date announced

Compared to the vanilla Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro series brings a couple of upgrades into the mix. Both the Pro variants share 90 percent similarities when it comes to basic specifications. It is only the cameras where they differ: the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets the 108-megapixel camera whereas the standard Redmi Note 10 Pro has to make do with 64-megapixel main camera sensor. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra will be first Xiaomi phone to get water resistance

You can check out our full review of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, where we talk in-depth about its 108-megapixel main camera. Other features that got the entire team at BGR India impressed were the 120Hz AMOLED display, the long battery life courtesy of the 5020mAh battery unit, the stereo speaker setup and the posh new design.

The 5-megapixel macro camera with an autofocus function is currently the best in its segment. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera is decent for daylight conditions whereas the 16-megapixel selfie camera is more than adequate for most selfie lovers.

The Snapdragon 732G chipset on both the Redmi Note 10 Pro devices is currently the most capable midrange 4G chipset. This is the same chipset as the Poco X3 from 2020. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 whereas the rear is made of glass. Xiaomi is bundling a 33W fast charger in the box. Both the phones launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.