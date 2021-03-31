Redmi Note 10 series sells worth Rs 500 crores since India launch

It has been only a few weeks since Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India and it has already started smashing numbers. According to data from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 10 series has achieved sales worth of Rs 500 crores since its first sale on March 16. Xiaomi hasn’t shared exact numbers for the units moved. Also Read - New Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro with 100W fast charging, 11th Gen Intel CPU and more launched

The Redmi Note 10 series consists of three models in India: the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The range starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 and goes up to Rs 21,999 for the top-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 8GB RAM. Xiaomi continues to sell last year’s Redmi Note 9 series at slightly lower prices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Are these similar or different inside?

Redmi Note 10 series sales worth Rs 500 crores happens

BGR India reviewed the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 a few days ago. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the ultimate iteration of the Redmi Note 10 series this year. While the entire series gets the AMOLED display treatment as standard, it is the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max that get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a rated refresh rate of 120Hz. The fingerprint sensor, however, sits on the power key. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has the best smartphone cameras, says latest DxOMark listing

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max exclusively secures the 108-megapixel camera sensor for its main camera. This is paired with an impressive 5-megapixel macro camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Leaving the camera apart, the differences between Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max are non-existent. Both the models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and come with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The battery capacity stands constant at 5020mAh battery with a 33W fast wired charging system.

The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, gets a slightly smaller AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The Note 10 also comes with a Snapdragon 678 chipset, a 5000mAh battery, a 33W fast wired system, 48-megapixel main rear camera, and a new design language. All the phones in the Redmi Note 10 series come with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.