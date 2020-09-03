Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming

The Redmi Note 10 series is on its way and it will bet big on 5G support. The Note 10 was spotted on benchmarking websites with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. Now, leakster Digital Chat Station has suggested that there is another Redmi in the works. This new Redmi Note 10 device will feature the Dimensity 720 chipset, which is also 5G enabled. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

Alternatively, the second device could be the Redmi 10 budget device. However, we think these two devices will be the Redmi Note 10 and a Note 10 Pro. The phones will be different from the Redmi 10X 5G phone, which is a China-only exclusive. The new series on the other hand will likely launch in Xiaomi's global markets as well, including India.

Bringing 5G to the mainstream segment has been a key point for brands in the last few months and 5G support will likely be a key selling feature moving forward. More and more countries are gradually adopting 5G network systems. Even India is expected to develop its own 5G networks by 2022.

MediaTek Dimensity series to bring 5G to more affordable phones

In August, MediaTek announced the brand’s plans to launch Dimensity chipsets globally in Q3 2020, which is soon nearing its end. The chipsets will likely come to life with phones like the Redmi Note 10 series along with smartphones from other brands as well.

In other news, Redmi has floated a product page on its website teasing a few features of the wearable. The Redmi Smartband is going to feature a colorful display with a long battery life. Xiaomi has also confirmed water resistance to survive a dip in the pool. The wearable will also track heart rate and will be light on the wrists. Additionally, Redmi will probably allow buyers to customize the Smartband’s straps.

Based on the teasers from Redmi, it seems Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Band from the global markets to India. The Redmi Band launched a couple of months ago as the cheapest fitness tracker from Xiaomi. It got all the essential features with a new design and a lower price tag.