comscore Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses
News

Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

News

The Redmi Note 10 series could comprise the Redmi Note 10 with the Dimensity 720 and a Note 10 Pro variant with the higher end Dimensity 820 chip.

  • Published: September 3, 2020 7:07 PM IST
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G

The Redmi Note 10 series is on its way and it will bet big on 5G support. The Note 10 was spotted on benchmarking websites with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. Now, leakster Digital Chat Station has suggested that there is another Redmi in the works. This new Redmi Note 10 device will feature the Dimensity 720 chipset, which is also 5G enabled. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

Alternatively, the second device could be the Redmi 10 budget device. However, we think these two devices will be the Redmi Note 10 and a Note 10 Pro. The phones will be different from the Redmi 10X 5G phone, which is a China-only exclusive. The new series on the other hand will likely launch in Xiaomi’s global markets as well, including India. Also Read - Redmi Smartband launching in India on September 8, to get color display and long battery life

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Bringing 5G to the mainstream segment has been a key point for brands in the last few months and 5G support will likely be a key selling feature moving forward. More and more countries are gradually adopting 5G network systems. Even India is expected to develop its own 5G networks by 2022. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

MediaTek Dimensity series to bring 5G to more affordable phones

In August, MediaTek announced the brand’s plans to launch Dimensity chipsets globally in Q3 2020, which is soon nearing its end. The chipsets will likely come to life with phones like the Redmi Note 10 series along with smartphones from other brands as well.

In other news, Redmi has floated a product page on its website teasing a few features of the wearable. The Redmi Smartband is going to feature a colorful display with a long battery life. Xiaomi has also confirmed water resistance to survive a dip in the pool. The wearable will also track heart rate and will be light on the wrists. Additionally, Redmi will probably allow buyers to customize the Smartband’s straps.

Redmi Smartband launching in India on September 8, to get color display and long battery life

Also Read

Redmi Smartband launching in India on September 8, to get color display and long battery life

Based on the teasers from Redmi, it seems Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Band from the global markets to India. The Redmi Band launched a couple of months ago as the cheapest fitness tracker from Xiaomi. It got all the essential features with a new design and a lower price tag.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 3, 2020 7:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming
News
Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming
PUBG Mobile ban: Why the decision is a stifling one at best

Opinions

PUBG Mobile ban: Why the decision is a stifling one at best

WhatsApp to bring in new UI, Vacation Mode, and more

News

WhatsApp to bring in new UI, Vacation Mode, and more

Gmail: How to set additional security on your Google account

How To

Gmail: How to set additional security on your Google account

Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

Most Popular

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming

WhatsApp to bring in new UI, Vacation Mode, and more

Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

Windows 10 touch keyboard to get emojis, better voice typing support

PUBG Ban: China asks India to correct mistakes

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming

News

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming
Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual को मिलेगा Android 10 का अपडेट, जानें कैसे करें डाउनलोड

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 इंच स्क्रीन, क्वॉड स्पीकर के साथ लॉन्च

Nokia 2.1 को मिला Android 10 (Go edition) का अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus 5G स्मार्टफोन्स बजट रेंज में हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए प्लान, जानें क्या मिल रहे हैं बेनिफिट्स

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming
News
Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming
WhatsApp to bring in new UI, Vacation Mode, and more

News

WhatsApp to bring in new UI, Vacation Mode, and more
Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India
Windows 10 touch keyboard to get emojis, better voice typing support

News

Windows 10 touch keyboard to get emojis, better voice typing support
PUBG Ban: China asks India to correct mistakes

News

PUBG Ban: China asks India to correct mistakes

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers