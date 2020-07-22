comscore Redmi Note 10 spotted featuring MediaTek Dimensity 820 | BGR India
  • Redmi Note 10 spotted online featuring MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset
Redmi Note 10 spotted online featuring MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset

The variant of the Redmi Note 10 that was spotted on the becnhmarking website also featured 8GB RAM and was powered by Android 10.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

We recently saw the vanilla Redmi Note 9 launch in India. In fact, it hasn’t even gone on its first sale yet, and there are already leaks on the Redmi Note 10 surfacing on the web. The next Redmi Note-series smartphone was recently spotted on AI Benchmark, a benchmarking website. Also Read - Xiaomi to release stable MIUI 12 update for these phones next month

What’s key here is that the Redmi Note 10 shows off some tremendous performance as far as the benchmarks go. Though belonging to the mid-range series, the Note 10 beats phones like the Huawei P40 series and the Honor 30 Pro to come second on the list. The only phone above it is the iQOO Z1, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The listing was first spotted by leaker Digital Chat Station. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India: Price, specs and more

Further, the benchmark also reveals some key specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. The phone is reportedly powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. This 5G-enabled chip is the same one that powered the Redmi 10X 5G and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G phones by the brand. The variant in the benchmark, listed on July 20, also runs on Android 10 and feature 8GB RAM. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India; check price, specifications and more

Note that the benchmark is likely from a Chinese version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. This doesn’t guarantee that a global variant of the Note 10 will be available with the same specifications. As pointed out by GizmoChina, it is also possible that this device ends up being a China-only device. Alternatively, we might see a toned-down global variant with a Snapdragon chipset and missing 5G support.

In other news, Xiaomi might be preparing to launch new Mi TVs in India soon. The company is the leader in the smart TV market and is likely planning to introduce new models. Last month, Eshwar N, Category Lead, Mi TVs told BGR India that the company is preparing for its biggest competition yet in the smart TV market. He hinted at the launch of new models from the company but did not reveal many details. With OnePlus entering the affordable smart TV segment, Xiaomi needs to act soon and it actually looks sooner than we know.

