comscore Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming this month: Expected prices and specs
News

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming this month: Expected prices and specs

News

Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 10 by the end of this month with a 108-megapixel camera. Rumors suggest it will be a rebranded Mi 10T Lite.

  • Published: October 12, 2020 9:22 AM IST
Mi 10T Pro camera

Representational Image

It’s raining smartphones these days and as if the vast sea of options weren’t enough, there are rumors of a new one joining the shelves. Xiaomi usually launches a new Redmi Note smartphone during the festive season. This year, it will be the Redmi Note 10 and leaks already suggest some notable upgrades over the older model. The highlight this year is the 108-megapixel camera and that is coming by the end of this month! Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support, camera quality

Based on a tweet from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi Note 10 series for the Chinese market. Unlike India, China did not get the Redmi Note 9 series. Hence, the phone is launching first in China with 5G connectivity and very high specifications. The China launch also signals at the new series launching in India by end of November. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India

Redmi Note 10 leaked specifications

Xiaomi has been doing some rebranding job this year and the same is rumored for the Redmi Note 10. The tipster in this case says the Note 10 will be based on the European Mi 10T Lite. However, China will get a 108-megapixel camera instead of the 64-megapixel camera sensor. Xiaomi will debut the 108-megapixel HM2 sensor on the Note series, thereby bringing it to the masses. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at a bargain price

Since the 108-megapixel camera will be expensive, Xiaomi will accompany just a single macro camera with this one. This camera setup could be reserved for the Pro variant while the Redmi Note 10 may just get the older 64-megapixel camera. The phones are speculated to launch in China soon and Xiaomi may bring them to India later in the year.

However, the Indian model may get more changes to accommodate the lower price Xiaomi aims for. For once, the Indian variant may ditch the 5G chipset in favor of a more cost-effective 4G Snapdragon 720G chipset. The 108-megapixel may be retained for the Pro variant and Xiaomi could offer a high refresh rate display. The Realme 7 series has long offered the option to choose between a 90Hz display or an AMOLED panel.

Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

Also Read

Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

Of course, the 108-megapixel camera on the Redmi Note 10 series won’t perform on the same level as the Mi 10 series. Xiaomi is continuing its flagship run for the country with the upcoming Mi 10T series. The Mi 10T also gets the 108-megapixel camera and a new 7-stage 144Hz refresh rate display. Xiaomi will retain the flagship 5G Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 12, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon
News
Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition price details revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition price details revealed

OnePlus TV Y series to start selling on Flipkart from this month: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Y series to start selling on Flipkart from this month: Check details

Oppo A15 detailed specs leaked ahead of launch

News

Oppo A15 detailed specs leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 215 and 225 4G feature phones launched: Check details

News

Nokia 215 and 225 4G feature phones launched: Check details

Most Popular

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition price details revealed

OnePlus TV Y series to start selling on Flipkart from this month: Check details

Oppo A15 detailed specs leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 215 and 225 4G feature phones launched: Check details

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon

News

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India
Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

News

Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom
Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, 12 महीने के रिचार्ज पर दो महीने फ्री देखें टीवी

Nokia 215, Nokia 225 दो सस्ते 4G फोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

TikTok भारत के पड़ोसी देश में भी हुआ बैन, अमेरिका में भी बैन है एप

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 फोन 26 अक्टूबर को होंगे लॉन्च, 14 अक्टूबर को आएगा OnePlus 8T

Oppo A15 में होगी 6.52 इंच डिस्प्ले, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review

News

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon
News
Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition price details revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition price details revealed
OnePlus TV Y series to start selling on Flipkart from this month: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Y series to start selling on Flipkart from this month: Check details
Oppo A15 detailed specs leaked ahead of launch

News

Oppo A15 detailed specs leaked ahead of launch
Nokia 215 and 225 4G feature phones launched: Check details

News

Nokia 215 and 225 4G feature phones launched: Check details

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers