Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon

It's raining smartphones these days and as if the vast sea of options weren't enough, there are rumors of a new one joining the shelves. Xiaomi usually launches a new Redmi Note smartphone during the festive season. This year, it will be the Redmi Note 10 and leaks already suggest some notable upgrades over the older model. The highlight this year is the 108-megapixel camera and that is coming by the end of this month!

Based on a tweet from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is preparing the Redmi Note 10 series for the Chinese market. Unlike India, China did not get the Redmi Note 9 series. Hence, the phone is launching first in China with 5G connectivity and very high specifications. The China launch also signals at the new series launching in India by end of November.

Redmi Note 10 leaked specifications

Xiaomi has been doing some rebranding job this year and the same is rumored for the Redmi Note 10. The tipster in this case says the Note 10 will be based on the European Mi 10T Lite. However, China will get a 108-megapixel camera instead of the 64-megapixel camera sensor. Xiaomi will debut the 108-megapixel HM2 sensor on the Note series, thereby bringing it to the masses.

Since the 108-megapixel camera will be expensive, Xiaomi will accompany just a single macro camera with this one. This camera setup could be reserved for the Pro variant while the Redmi Note 10 may just get the older 64-megapixel camera. The phones are speculated to launch in China soon and Xiaomi may bring them to India later in the year.

However, the Indian model may get more changes to accommodate the lower price Xiaomi aims for. For once, the Indian variant may ditch the 5G chipset in favor of a more cost-effective 4G Snapdragon 720G chipset. The 108-megapixel may be retained for the Pro variant and Xiaomi could offer a high refresh rate display. The Realme 7 series has long offered the option to choose between a 90Hz display or an AMOLED panel.

Of course, the 108-megapixel camera on the Redmi Note 10 series won’t perform on the same level as the Mi 10 series. Xiaomi is continuing its flagship run for the country with the upcoming Mi 10T series. The Mi 10T also gets the 108-megapixel camera and a new 7-stage 144Hz refresh rate display. Xiaomi will retain the flagship 5G Snapdragon 865 chipset.