Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple launches in India, starts at Rs 14,999

In the middle of the August launch mania where rival brands are busy launching new phones, Xiaomi has revamped one of its popular affordable models. If you recall the Redmi Note 10S from a few months ago, Xiaomi India has given it a new colour variant to breathe life into it. It’s called the Cosmic Purple and as the name suggests, it is a new paint job on the same Redmi Note 10S that earned a good review from us. Also Read - Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

The Cosmic Purple variant simply brings a new glittery finish on top of a purple-black gradient to emulate the night sky when seen out of a telescope. It looks pretty and certainly much different from the more understated colours the phone is currently available in. Sadly, Redmi hasn’t changed anything else about the phone. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

Redmi Note 10S goes Cosmic in India

You can get the Cosmic Purple colour of the Redmi Note 10S in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999, which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB storage version of the same costs Rs 15,999. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

The Redmi Note 10S is a filler model between the more accessible Redmi Note 10 and a more feature-rich Redmi Note 10 Pro. This is the only 4G variant of the Redmi Note 10 series this year that relies on a MediaTek chip; to be more precise, a Helio G95 chip. Compared to the standard Redmi Note 10, the Note 10S comes with a higher-res 64-megapixel main camera.

Other highlights on the Redmi Note 10S include a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED display, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, and MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

More recently, Redmi debuted its first laptop series in India, called the RedmiBook 15 series. The RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition with its Core i3 processor costs Rs 41,999 whereas the RedmiBook 15 Pro variant with Core i5 processor costs Rs 49,999. We reviewed the Core i5 variant recently and you can catch it here.

On the smartphone side, Redmi is also debuting the Redmi 10 series budget smartphones globally. The Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime are expected to launch in global markets, with an Indian launch happening possibly later in the year.