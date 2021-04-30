Redmi Note 10S India launch teased with unique packaging box

The Redmi Note 10S was made official a few weeks ago in Europe as an addition to this year’s impressive Redmi Note 10 series. With rumours hinting at an India launch, Redmi India has now gone ahead with an official teaser suggesting the Redmi Note 10S launching on our shores. An official social media teaser reveals the packaging box design as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro caught fire causing damage beyond repair

While Redmi India is yet to reveal the name of the device, the teaser gives copious amounts of hints at the Redmi Note 10S. Tags on the packaging box hints at features like a 120Hz display, MIUI 12.5, 64-megapixel camera, large battery and a Hi-Res audio certification. The “Game-On” tag is also a major hint. The box also reveals the three colour variants coming to India – blue, white and black. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets a price hike after a month's launch in India

Redmi Note 10S possibly launching in India

The Redmi Note 10S is essentially a beefed-up version of the standard Redmi Note 10. Instead of the Snapdragon 678 chip, the Redmi Note 10S uses a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. This is the same chip that we have previously seen on phones like the Realme 7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Redmi hints that the phone will debut the updated MIUI 12.5 in India, possibly based on Android 11. Also Read - Poco F3 GT, not Mi 11X, could be the most powerful Xiaomi phone under Rs 35,000 in India

The global variant of the Redmi Note 10S features a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone will feature a dual stereo speaker with Hi-Res audio certification. It has a 5000mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charging solution. Users can choose from up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The camera setup on the Redmi Note 10S features a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor that is associated with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There are two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth detection. The front camera features a 13-megapixel sensor.

Expected India pricing

The Redmi Note 10S is expected to launch in India with a price slightly higher than that of the vanilla Redmi Note 10. Hence, prices could start from Rs 13,000 for the base variant and help Xiaomi fill the gap between the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Xiaomi recently bumped the prices on the Redmi Note 10 series by Rs 500 without any official announcement.