Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, features, more

Redmi Note 11 series is set to launch in China on October 28. The series will include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus smartphones. The price and specifications have been tipped ahead of the official launch. As per the leaked specifications, all the smartphones will be equipped with a 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to cost cheaper than Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus claimed to have MediaTek Dimensity SoC with 5G connectivity. In addition, all three Redmi models may include up to 256GB of onboard storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series launch date confirmed, design revealed ahead of release

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series through Weibo. The launch event will be held on October 28 at 7 pm CST Asia (4:30 pm IST). Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch: Check out details

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price (expected)

As per leak, the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Redmi Note 11 will cost CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050). The price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone will be CNY 1,399 (about Rs 16,300). Additionally, there will be an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, which will cost CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700). The phone will also have 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, which will cost CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,041).

The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700). The price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 18,700).

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will cost CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,713). Additionally, the price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 29,221).

Redmi Note 11 specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD along with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone can be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro may feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup that may include a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is tipped to come with 16 megapixels front camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications (expected)

Most of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications will be the same as Redmi Note 11 Pro. However, it can get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.