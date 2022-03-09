comscore Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

The launch event of the Redmi Note 11 series will be held at 12 pm today. The event will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube and other social media channels. The tech giant will launch Redmi Note 11 series alongside Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Smart TV X43.

redmi note 11-series

Smartphone manufacturer Redmi will unveil its new mobile phone Redmi Note 11 series in India today. This phone has been launched in China along with Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.  Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G smartphones globally earlier this year. Also Read - Apple announces its new M1 Ultra desktop processor

How to watch a live stream

The launch event of the Redmi Note 11 series will be held at 12 pm today. The event will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube and other social media channels. The tech giant will launch Redmi Note 11 series alongside Redmi Smart Band Pro and the Redmi Smart TV X43. Also Read - Apple discontinues Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 launched at Rs 43,900: Top alternatives you can consider buying

 

Price (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will come in two variants, including 6GB RAM storage priced at Rs 16,999 and 128GB storage priced at Rs 18,999. It can be launched in three color options: Phantom White, Sky Blue, and Stealth Black.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is speculated to be priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB variant. It is expected to come in Mirage Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black color options.

Specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro works on MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD + display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

As far as camera features are concerned, a quad-camera setup will be given housing a 108 megapixels primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and the remaining two are 2-megapixel macro and depth camera sensors. A 16-megapixel selfie camera has been given in front. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G battery

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G works on MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It has a triple camera setup housing 108 megapixels primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter camera, and the remaining two are 2-megapixel macro and depth camera sensors. A 16-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 10:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2022 10:49 AM IST

