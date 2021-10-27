Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to launch its new Redmi Note 11 Series alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + on October 28. The tech giant has confirmed some key specifications and colors of these upcoming devices ahead of the official launch. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series teased to be the most advanced Note yet, specs revealed

Specifications

The Note 11 series has already been spotted on several Chinese websites, and CEO Lei Jun has also posted pictures of smartphones on social media. These phones will be first launched in the Chinese market. Redmi Note 11 series may come with a 120W fast charging option and a 4,500mAh battery. These upcoming smartphones are yet to be confirmed for launch in India. Also Read - Smartphones expected to launch in the coming weeks: Redmi Note 11, JioPhone Next, OnePlus 9RT and more

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus claimed to launch with 5G connectivity and MediaTek Dimensity SoC. In addition, all three Note 11 models may include up to 256GB of onboard storage. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus set to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, and more

Lu Weibing, General Manager, Redmi, reposted the listing of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Several other teaser posters shared by the executive revealed that the smartphones would come with multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 support. As per teasers, the Note 11 series might support X-axis linear moto and 120W fast charging.

So far, the company has teased the green variant of the smartphone. The company has released a new poster to show the front and rear design of the phone in the Shadow Dream Galaxy color of Note 11 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also shared a new post of the Redmi Note 11 series featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. The top-end portion of the phone can be seen in the teaser poster shared by Lei. Additionally, it will have a JBL tune speaker grill and mic. The smartphone can be seen in a matte Gray finish and black color camera module. The series of teasers showcases triple cameras at the back along with an infrared (IR) blaster on the top.

Price (expected)

As per leak, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will cost CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,050) for 4GB +128GB and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,300) for 6GB+128GB. Additionally, there will be an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, which will cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700). The smartphone will also have 8GB+256GB variant priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,041).

The 6GB+128 GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700). The price of the 8GB+256 GB storage variant will be CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 18,700).

Additionally, the top-of-line Note 11 Pro Plus will cost CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,713) for 8GB+128GB and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,221) for 8GB+256GB.